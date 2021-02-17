SANDWICH WARS: McDonald’s to unveil new Crispy Chicken Sandwich -- and give some away for free

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop will open to the public at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. For $5, customers will receive early access to the new chicken sandwich on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as well as to a limited-edition hoodie that “represents the deliciousness” of the new chicken sandwich, and a seven-inch vinyl with a new audio track created by music producer Tay Keith, according to a McDonald’s release.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” David Tovar, the vice president of U.S. communications at McDonald’s, said in the release. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

In honor of the release of their brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, McDonald's is giving customers the opportunity to score a brand sweatshirt. Credit: nolis anderson Credit: nolis anderson

McDonald’s will be offering the first 100 cars in the drive-through line a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. This promotion is limited to one sandwich per car while supplies last.

Upon being released to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 24, customers will be able to get their Crispy Chicken Sandwich fix via carryout, drive-through, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery.

For more information about the chain’s latest menu item, visit the McDonald’s website.