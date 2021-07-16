Scoop up these deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

All our dairy dreams are coming true this month.
President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.
“Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim July 1984 as National Ice Cream Month and July 15, 1984, as National Ice Cream Day,” he stated in Proclamation 5219.
“I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”
Who are we to say no?
Americans consume nearly 23 gallons of ice cream each year on average, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Here’s where to help that ice cream average and find some sweet deals.
Rip Rap Shake Shack
The Rip Rap Shake Shack, 6024 Rip Rap Rd., is offering a buy one ice cream treat and get the second half off on Sunday. The deal applies to the lesser priced item.
Credit: Contributed
Graeter’s
Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its 151st birthday with $1.51 single scoop cones all month long at Graeter’s shop locations. The offer is available for Graeter’s Sweet Rewards loyalty app members.
Jubie’s Creamery
Jubie’s Creamery, 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn, has a free pint sale to commemorate the occasion. Buy two pints and get the third for free. The deal is available July 16-18 while supplies last.
Dairy Queen
Participating DQ stores nationwide are offering $1 off any size dipped cone (excluding kid cones) with the DQ mobile app. Download the app here.
Breyers
Enroll in the Cookie Coverage plan to get 50% off your next purchase of Breyers Cookies & Cream ($2 coupon value).