THE FAMILY BEAN: Gourmet coffee truck is a family affair

The grand opening was June 29, 2019. This is actually our first full season since we opened.

The Family Bean Coffee Truck was founded by Rhonda Hart and her daughters Courtney Smiddy (left) and Tara Heid (right). The gourmet coffee truck is known for specialty coffees, cold brews, smoothies, frappes and more. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What is your signature drink and why is it special?

We have nine signature drinks on our menu. We tried to give variety to all of our coffee lovers so there would be something for everyone from caramel, to chocolate, to lavender. You name it, it’s there!

Who are the owners?

Rhonda Hart, aka “Mama,” Tara Heid, aka “Big Sister,” and Courtney Smiddy, aka “Little Sister.”

What is the inspiration behind the name?

Family is a priority to us, so sprinkle that with coffee and voila — you have The Family Bean!

Strawberry Bomb, Peach and Wild Berry smoothies from the Family Bean Coffee Truck. The gourmet coffee truck was founded by Rhonda Hart and her daughters Courtney Smiddy and Tara Heid. The gourmet coffee truck is known for specialty coffees, cold brews, smoothies, frappes and more. LISA POWELL / STAFF. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What’s the make and model of your vehicle?

We drive a 1997 Chevy ambulance. It’s our baby.

Best thing about operating a food truck?

Spending time together is always our favorite. We all have separate careers and this brings us back together and allows us to be together several times a week. We genuinely cherish that time! We love traveling around to different locations and meeting new people. Different scenery every time is a plus!

Hardest thing about operating a food truck?

Limited working space, limited room for inventory and not having AC in that bad boy.

Food truck or personal motto?

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life,” is our favorite quote from Dolly Parton. Our motto is #itsallinthefamilybean. But most importantly is faith over fear. God is number one for us!

Layton Smiddy and his cousin Harper Heid enjoy smoothies from The Family Bean Coffee Truck. The Family Bean Coffee Truck was founded by Rhonda Hart and her daughters Courtney Smiddy and Tara Heid. The gourmet coffee truck is known for specialty coffees, cold brews, smoothies, frappes and more. LISA POWELL / STAFF. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Do you have gluten free/vegetarian/vegan options?

We offer Tina’s Sweet Treats on our truck. It is a gluten-free bakery we ADORE. We serve muffins, cinnamon rolls, lemon bars, banana bread, brownies, etc. — all kinds of goodies that are all gluten free. Some are dairy free as well. Our syrups are also gluten free. We can carb count for diabetics.

What is the best way people can find you/contact you?

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram or email bookthefamilybean@gmail.com to book or ask about availability.

the Family Bean Coffee Truck was founded by Rhonda Hart and her daughters Courtney Smiddy and Tara Heid. The gourmet coffee truck is known for specialty coffees, cold brews, smoothies, frappes and more. LISA POWELL / STAFF. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Can organizations or neighborhoods hire you? What are the details and the cost?

Yes, please!! Most of our big events have been canceled and our neighborhood communities have been so good to us this year and kept us going! We are so grateful and would love for more to reach out! No cost for us to come as long as we are open to public. The fee for private events such as graduation parties, weddings, etc. vary. Contact us for details.

Other dishes on your menu.

We offer so much more than coffee that I’m not sure everyone realizes... smoothies, frappes (some have coffee some do not), chai tea, matcha, iced raspberry tea and during summer we rotate in a refreshing drink like cherry limeade or something unique we create for the week. We offer seasonal options as well that aren’t on the menu. For example, in the fall we carry pumpkin pie latte and campfire mocha latte.