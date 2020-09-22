Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern completes its relocation

The sports bar-restaurant had operated for three decades in an outlot building along East Alex-Bell Road. It moved into the main retail center’s space that previously housed an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Outback Steakhouse shut down its Cross Pointe location after 22 years in late 2018 to move to a free-standing building that housed a Sears tire and auto center outside the Dayton Mall.

Although the move is now complete, Doubleday’s Centerville is still offering carryout and delivery only and has not yet opened for dine-in service, and there is no scheduled date to do so, a restaurant employee said Saturday, Sept. 19.