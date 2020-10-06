Enjoy German-inspired beer, music and festivities at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest

Need another reason to enjoy German-inspired beer and live music? The city of Lebanon will be hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon.
The 7th Annual Oktoberfest in Lebanon is on this year and will be chock-full of German-inspired food, craft beers, live music and activities.
For those craving authentic German food, Lebanon’s Oktoberfest celebration will be featuring several food vendors that will be serving up German staples like brats, schnitzel and potato pancakes. Festival favorites like steak sandwiches and mini doughnuts will also be available at the event.
The following food vendors will be setting up shop at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest celebration:
- World Piece: Authentic German cuisine
- Dogfathers: Hot sandwiches, brisket and soft drinks
- Dave & Phil’s Grill: Hot sandwiches and fries
- Jessie’s Place: Hot sandwiches, sausages and soft drinks
- Tweedles Mini Donuts: Mini doughnuts, hot drinks and soft drinks
- Kona Ice: Shaved ice
The Lebanon Oktoberfest event will also be serving several beer and wine options, including Bud Light, Yuengling Oktoberfest, Warped Wing, March First, Figleaf, County Boy, The Common Beer Company and Cellar Dweller, along with wine from Valley Vineyards.
Guests will also be able to indulge in local German-inspired music throughout the day. The Klaberheads will be performing at 2 p.m., followed by performances by Ken & Mary Turbo Accordions Express at 4:30 p.m. and Jessie Lyn Fisher & The TNT Band at 7 p.m.
And, new this year, the Lebanon Oktoberfest will be hosting a stein hoist event at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go toward building restroom facilities at the Will & Harriet Miller Ecological Park.
WANT TO GO?
What: 7th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon