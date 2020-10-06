Enjoy German-inspired beer, music and festivities at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest

- Dogfathers: Hot sandwiches, brisket and soft drinks

- Dave & Phil’s Grill: Hot sandwiches and fries

- Jessie’s Place: Hot sandwiches, sausages and soft drinks

- Tweedles Mini Donuts: Mini doughnuts, hot drinks and soft drinks

- Kona Ice: Shaved ice

The Lebanon Oktoberfest event will also be serving several beer and wine options, including Bud Light, Yuengling Oktoberfest, Warped Wing, March First, Figleaf, County Boy, The Common Beer Company and Cellar Dweller, along with wine from Valley Vineyards.

Explore How a Butler County family farm became a fall entertainment destination for kids of all ages

Guests will also be able to indulge in local German-inspired music throughout the day. The Klaberheads will be performing at 2 p.m., followed by performances by Ken & Mary Turbo Accordions Express at 4:30 p.m. and Jessie Lyn Fisher & The TNT Band at 7 p.m.

And, new this year, the Lebanon Oktoberfest will be hosting a stein hoist event at 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go toward building restroom facilities at the Will & Harriet Miller Ecological Park.

WANT TO GO?

What: 7th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon

More info: Website | Facebook