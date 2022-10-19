10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $50 general admission, $100 for Red Ribbon Lounge

More info: www.masquerage.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2. “Far Away Places: Scheherazade”

Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22

When: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Guest vocalists Saili Oak (Hindunisian soprano) and Sarah Tucker (operatic Soprano) join the Dayton Philharmonic for an eclectic program including featuring compositions by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Claude Debussy and Reena Esmall.

Cost: $14 to $68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. WWE

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: It’s been more than two years since the last WWE-sanctioned night of entertainment in the Dayton area but that changes with the return of “Saturday Night’s Main Event” to the Nutter Center. The professional wrestling showcase features a Fatal Four Way Match with Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Other participants include RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. The participants are subject to change.

Cost: $20 to $115

More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com

Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO

4. “Sweeney Todd”

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton’s executive director Philip Drennen stars in the title role in the company’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The musical is recommended for ages 16 and older due to its graphic nature and sexual themes.

Cost: $28 to $43

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. “PhilharMonster”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-2023 Family Series presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance opens with “PhilharMonster: It’s Alive!!” The holiday favorite features “Jurassic Park” by John Williams, Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 82: The Bear, 4th movement” and “The Carnival of Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Cost: $26

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

6. Food Truck Brunch Rally

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The Food Truck Brunch Rally, which occurs the fourth Sunday of the month March through October, returns for the final event of the season. The venue’s resident food truck, Pizza Bandit, will be on site along with Cruisin’ Cuisine, Ma Dukes’ Street Food and Vegan Meltz. Food trucks are subject to change.

Cost: Free admission, pay to eat

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dayton Music Club

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Details: Dayton Music Club presents its Autumn Recital with pianist Jennifer Shoup’s transcription of “The Moldau,” Lindsay Baker performing Ian Clarke’s “Beverly” for solo flute, and soprano Sarah Bucher and pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode presenting songs by Samuel Barber. Admission is free but donations are accepted for the Dayton Music Club Scholarship Fund, Piano Refurbishment Fund or Operating Expenses Fund.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org

8. Haunted Scream Park

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday through October 29

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Details: Land of Illusion has programming throughout the year but each fall, the focus turns to scaring the bejeezus out of patrons. The facility’s Haunted Scream Park, which opened for a new season on September 9, is open Fridays and Saturdays through October 29. There is a special closing night from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Cost: $25 to $80

More info: landofillusion.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. Dayton Dia De Muertos Parade and Celebration

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 22

Details: This festive Mexican remembrance of loved ones returns. Gather in the Oregon District at noon across from Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., for face painting, food trucks, live music and more. Parade begins at 2 p.m. traveling through the Oregon District to the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. Following the parade, award-winning Indigenous singer/songwriter Raye Zaragoza will be in concert.

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/daytondiademuertos

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

10. Dayton Music Fest

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, and Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Multi-act showcase of area musical talent includes Haunting Souls, the Mulchmen, the Raging Nathans, Paige Beller, K. Carter and others

Cost: Weekend passes are $20 in advance, $25 at the doors; or $15 per night at the doors

More info: facebook.com/daytonmusicfest

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.