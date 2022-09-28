10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is back with a variety of activities to keep people active. Attendees will get opportunities to get on the water, a bike, a slackline or climbing wall. The Outdoor Experience also features demonstrations, live music, food vendors and more.

Cost: Free

More info: outdoorx.metroparks.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2. “Havana Nights”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Havana Nights.” This SuperPops program features special guests the Mambo Kings with soprano Camille Zamora.

Cost: $26-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

3. Rubber Duck Regatta

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-in, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Details: This annual Regatta is a fundraiser for United Rehabilitation Services, which provides services for local children and adults with disabilities. Gates open at 7 p.m. Virtual duck drop at 8:30 p.m., followed by two family-friendly movies. The titles weren’t announced at press time.

Cost: $5, free for children younger than 6. Duck adoption is $5 per rubber ducky or $25 for six ducks

More info: 937-235-DUCK (3825) or www.daytonducks.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Chocolate Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: “Chocolate Makes the World Go Round” is the theme of Faith & Friends Radio’s 19th annual Chocolate Festival. In 2019, more than 10,000 people attended the event featuring chocolatiers, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 but returned last year.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-233-2484 or www.faithandfriendsradio.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Sam Hunt

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: After failed tryouts with the NFL, Sam Hunt moved to Nashville in 2008. The Georgia native was a songwriter for artists like Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney before embarking on his own solo career in 2014. His debut album, “Montevallo” (2014) and follow-up, “Southside” (2020), both hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Hunt is currently on the road with special guest Ryan Hurd.

Cost: $23.50-$103

More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

6. Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2

Where: East Main Street, Spring Valley

Details: When the 45th annual Potato Festival returns to Spring Valley this weekend, attendees can indulge in standard potato fare like chips and soup along with more unique spud-theme cookies and treats. The event also has a farmers market, arts and crafts vendors, musical performances, the 5K Tater-Trot, games and children’s activities.

Cost: Free

More info: springvalleyoh.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dayton Funk All-Stars

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Levitt Pavilion presents an offsite pop-up concert featuring headliner Dayton Funk All-Stars. The event also features Jimmy’s Angels, line-dancing, raffle prizes and food trucks.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

Explore DCDC CEO set to leave company in December

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Galactic Gala

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Galactic Gala: A “Star Wars” Costume Bash is a two-pronged celebration. The free event is a party to celebrate the 40th birthday of Nightbeast frontman Nick Testa and is also a fundraiser for East End Community Center Camp Mariposa.

Cost: Free but donations accepted

More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com

9. Boro Fest

When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Details: Attendees can expect live music, food truck and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Cost: Free

More info: www.cityofspringboro.com

Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE

10. “The Mousetrap”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Set in an English country home, one of Agatha Christie’s greatest murder mysteries unfolds.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.