10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Art and food festivals, a thought-provoking historical drama, and concerts devoted to blues, funk and jazz are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Germanfest Picnic

When: Aug. 11-13; 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The 40th anniversary of the Germanfest Picnic will include schnitzel dinners, brats, metts, German potato salad, sauerkraut and strudel. German beer and spirits will also be available. There will be a Polka Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.germanfestdayton.com

2. ‘Toussaint Louverture, A Negro History Drama’

When: Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Trotwood-based company Theatre MADE, founded and produced by Joyce Barnes, presents a staged reading of this story of the Haitian War for Independence, as depicted in Col. Charles Young’s Shakespearean-level drama. The play is billed as “the greatest story in Black world history that you’ve never heard.” University of Dayton professor Michelle Hayford directs. Shaun Diggs stars in the title role. Featured artist Benjamin Baugham will create an original work during the performance for auction afterward. “I want Dayton to come out and be a part of this history-making event,” said Barnes. “I want people to see how the Haitian War for Independence had an impact in the 18th century, an impact that continues today... If all you know about Haiti is what you hear in the news, you don’t know Haiti.”

Cost: $21

More info: www.daytonlive.org

3. Community art festivals

When: Vandalia Artful Adventure Day: Saturday, Aug 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Englewood Art Festival: Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Art on the Commons: Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs, Rd., Vandalia; Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood; Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: This trio of family-friendly art gatherings features an assortment of art vendors, food and much more.

Cost: Free

More info: https://vandaliaohio.org/; https://www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival; https://fraze.com/

4. Dave Koz

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: This year marks 10 years since Dave Koz launched his first Summer Horns Tour. The jazz saxophonist’s annual outing with other brass players takes its name from his Grammy-nominated album “Summer Horns” (2013). He is on the road this season with the rebranded Dave Koz & Friends Tour featuring special guests Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $35.50 lawn & terrace, $55.50 side orchestra, $65.50 plaza and center orchestra. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

5. Potatoes N’Such: Dayton Potato Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12-8 p.m.

Where: Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct., Dayton

Details: The third annual festival will feature potato dishes, craft vendors and live performances.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/DaytonPotatoFestival

6. Dayton Funk Festival

When: Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The city of Dayton’s Department of Recreation presents the annual Dayton Funk Festival as part of its Downtown Dayton Summer Music Series. This year’s lineup is Day 10, Skin Tight Nation, the Swagg Band, Top Secret and the Deron Bell Band. The emcee for the event is disc jockey Stan “The Man” Brooks from the Soul of Dayton 98.7-FM. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or daytonohio.gov

7. Great American Beer Tasting

When: Saturday, August 12 from 2-6 p.m.

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: Sample over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers from national breweries as well as local breweries in the Dayton area.

Cost: Tickets are $50. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20, 4oz samples, a raffle ticket for high end prizes, a souvenir pint glass with 4oz and 8oz pour lines, access to activities and games on the field and more. Designated driver tickets are $10 and provide a 2023 souvenir pint glass, five, 4oz samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water. Fans can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/3L7CW0b. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m.

More info: www.heidelbergdistributing.com

8. Springfield Jazz & Blues Festival

When: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12

Where: Mother’s Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Details: Springfield Kiwanas with support from John Legend presents the second annual event featuring Marquise Knox, Brianna Thomas, Catherine Russell with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, Pharez Whitted and the Aaron Diehl Trio. Music begins at 4 p.m. Friday with the Champion City Trio and 2:30 pm. Saturday with the Connor Smith Trio. There are stages at Mother Stewart’s and National Road Commons Park. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com

9. St. Brigid Parish Festival

When: Aug. 11-13; 6-10 p.m. Friday; 4-10 p.m. Saturday; Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: Enjoy food, kids and adult games, live music, craft fair, flea market, a 5K run/walk, and a grand raffle.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-372-3193 or www.stbrigidxenia.org

10. BoomerFest

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 from Noon-10 p.m.

Where: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Details: This festival features food trucks, a selection of craft beers and a classic car cruise-in.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-432-6549 or www.chilivingcommunities.org