10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $5-$10

More info: www.aworldafair.org

2. Dayton Greek Festival Drive-Thru

When: May 5-7; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Menu includes Chicken Dinners, Gyro Sandwiches, Greek Salads, Dolmathes, Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie), Tiropita (cheese pie), Appetizer Plates, Pastry Variety Boxes, Various Pastries, Greek Salad Dressing and much more. Everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Orders can be placed online throughout the weekend.

More info: www.daytongreekfestival.com

3. Dayton Taco Fest

When: Friday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Food trucks expected to participate include The Pizza Bandit, Kung Fu BBQ, Blind Dogs, I Heart Ice Cream, Claybourne Grill, Cruisin Cusine, Empanadas & More, Yummy Gyro, The Forking Pierogi, Macarons Galore, Spin City Cotton Candy, Diamond Daiquiri’s, and Fifty5 Rivers.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or Dayton Taco Fest’s Facebook event page.

4. Chicago

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Rose Music Center launched its summer season with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on May 3. The season continues with Chicago, which emerged from the Windy City with a distinctive brass-fueled sound in 1967. The multi-Grammy Award-winning group, which has sold more 100 million units, was named one of Billboard magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $52.50-$82.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

5. First Friday

When: Friday, May 5 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Various locations across downtown Dayton

Details: Downtown Dayton’s monthly art hop celebrates its numerous independently owned businesses with special deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

6. Peter Mayer

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8690 Yankee St., Dayton

Details: Peter Mayer is not to be confused with the singer-songwriter of the same name, who appeared frequently at Dayton’s now-defunct Canal Street Tavern. This Minnesota-based folk artist has built his own career as a performer and recording artist. He has released nearly a dozen albums including “Blue Boat Home” and “Holy Now.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25 suggested donation

More info: 937-436-3628 or mvuuf.org

7. The 18th Annual British Car Meet

When: Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: British Transportation Museum, 321 Hopeland St., Dayton

Details: Held on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III, this event will feature as many as 100 cars to be judged for awards. There will be food available as well.

Cost: Free

More info: Call Adam Wilcutt at 937-671-3128, Pete Stroble at 937-546-0039 or email the museum at btmpres@gmail.com.

8. Dayton Music Club

When: Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club presents a fundraising concert for its 2023-2024 Student Scholarship Fund. Each year, the club awards $10,000 to student musicians. Two of this year’s $1,000 recipients will perform, Terry Mou (piano) and Vivian Chang (violin) accompanied by Li Wang (piano). The program also features Kenneth Christman (violin) with Sally Christman (piano), Debbie Johnson (cello) and Sonya Szabo-Reynolds (piano). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free but donations are accepted

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

9. After Dark: Space and Spirits

When: Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: The Air Force Museum Foundation presents this event. Look inside the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer with two NASA shuttle astronauts. There will be space trivia and a Moonwalk competition. Grab a Signature Space Cocktail and explore the museum’s collection, especially the open/look-in aircraft opportunities in the Space Gallery. Plus, see artifacts from the Museum collection, including an original Apollo 14 test suit. There will also be food and a cash bar.

Cost: $40

More info: 937-751-1551 or www.afmuseum.com

10. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party

When: May 6-7; 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Details: The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster, light up the floor in monster truck competitions and battles.

Cost: Ticket prices start at $10

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com