10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

An acclaimed drama, a celebration of regional cinema, diverse concerts from folk to R&B, and a Black History Month art exhibition are just some of the options in store across the Dayton region this weekend.
1. ‘A Soldier’s Play’
When: Through Feb. 19; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company co-presents the national tour of the 2020 Tony Award-winning revival of “A Soldier’s Play.” Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama concerns a Black sergeant murdered on a Louisiana Army base in 1944. A series of interrogations transpire triggering a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service and identity in America. Dayton is the only Ohio engagement on the tour.
Cost: $25-$79
More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
2. Black History Month art exhibition
When: Through Feb. 25; hours of operation are by appointment
Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton
Details: The artwork has a focus on the distinguished military service of Black Americans, cultural figures and other Black history from the 20th century to present. Featured artists include Clifford Darrett, Gregory DeGroat, Clarise Moore, Gregory Changa Freeman and Nathan Conner. There will be a public reception and artist talk with light refreshments on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: www.eadgallery.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
3. Catalano Film Festival
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4-10 p.m.
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: The inaugural Catalano Film Festival, a celebration of regional cinema and independent film, will showcase eight short films from seven filmmakers.
Cost: $10
More info: Eventbrite
4. ‘Jackie Robinson Steals Home’
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7 p.m.
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Peter Manos’ play chronicles the life of the legendary Robinson, particularly his attempt to steal the hearts of fans and pave the way for people of color to play America’s favorite pastime. The presentation is slated to run 45 minutes. Under the direction of Shaun Diggs, the cast includes DeAngelo Powell as Jackie along with Bryana Bentley, Shamya Sumlin, Derek Dunn-Melvin, Josiah Callinan and Kiri Olsen. Seating will be first come, first served, at the door, beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain.
Cost: Free
More info: www.sinclair.edu
5. Plane Talks
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Details: Presidential gallery aircraft and exhibits will be featured in honor of Presidents Day. In addition, volunteer subject matter experts will be stationed near the aircraft or exhibit related to their expertise throughout the day.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil
6. Miami County Home and Garden Show
When: Friday, Feb. 17 from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St. Troy
Details: Home improvement vendors and specialists will be available to discuss projects.
Cost: $5 presale and $6 at the door. Children under 12 and under are free.
More info: www.miamicountyhomeshow.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Dayton Music Club
When: Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m.
Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hill Ave., Kettering
Details: Dayton Music Club presents its annual Celebration of Sacred Music & Church Musicians. The program features the Mad River Brass Quintet, led by Chris Braun, and the Kristen Kosey-led vocal quintet Musical Menagerie. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. Eric Bolander
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of “Can’t Get There From Here,” the latest album from Eric Bolander. The rootsy folk singer from Lexington, Ky. brings his powerful pipes to town to perform with his band. Local Americana act Age Nowhere opens the show. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
9. Wreck League
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: The local band, which is competing in the finals of the Battle of the Bands at The Brightside on March 11, celebrates the release of its debut album, “Break of Time.” Wreck League performs first followed by a jam session with the Finnigan-Denson Incident. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10
More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
10. Gem City R&B Kickback
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Jon B. and Troop take the stage to perform their greatest R&B hits.
Cost: $72.50-$92.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
