10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in November

As November arrives, there’s a lot to be thankful for across Dayton-area stages. From one of the finest musicals in the Stephen Sondheim canon to a beloved Dr. Seuss favorite, here are 10 shows to keep on your radar.

Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

‘Misery’

Nov. 2-4, TheatreLab Dayton

This stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel concerns successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $28.50-$38.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: BECKIE CATES Credit: BECKIE CATES

‘Cabaret’

Nov. 2-19, Wright State University

Director Greg Hellems offers a reimagined take on John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s look at the rise of fascism in 1930s Berlin. Classic tunes include “Maybe This Time,” “Mein Herr,” “Money,” “Tomorrow Belongs to Me,” and the title song. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also an 8 p.m. Thursday performance (Nov. 9) and 2 p.m. Saturday performance (Nov. 18). Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

‘The Bridges of Madison County’

Nov. 3-12, Lebanon Theatre Company

Jason Robert Brown’s gorgeous, operatic Tony Award-winning score propels this adaptation of Robert James Waller’s bestseller about the romance between an Iowa housewife and a National Geographic photographer in 1965. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon. $20. 513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

‘The Gingerbread Lady’

Nov. 3-12, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Neil Simon’s drama concerns Evy Meara, a popular singer who has hit the skids. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $15-$18. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

‘Wednesday’s Child’

Nov. 3-19, Dayton Theatre Guild

Mark St. Germain’s thriller revolves around a homicide investigation that ultimately explores “motherhood, passion and that thin line between right and wrong.” Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

‘Sweeney Todd’

Nov. 4-5, Dayton Opera

Based on the Christopher Bond play of the same name, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s 1979 Tony Award-winning masterpiece follows a vengeful barber and his kooky accomplice who serve up disturbing meat pies in Victorian London. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $5-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

‘Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony’

Nov. 10-11, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

In addition to Mozart’s titular work, this Masterworks Series concert features Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3″ and Richard Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-flat major” featuring DPO Principal Horn Aaron Brant. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12-$82.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

Nov. 10-19, Springboro Community Theatre

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, this sophisticated tale concerns Monty Navarro, eighth in line for an earldom in the D’Ysquith family, who sets out on a path of comical treachery. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’

Nov. 10-19, Dayton Playhouse

This farcical 1920s whodunit concerns Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly spin out of control due to an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’

Nov. 14-19, Dayton Live

This family-friendly musical features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $29-$129. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.