10 noteworthy shows to see in September

As the dawn of a new theater season begins across area stages, here are 10 shows to keep on your radar in September.
“La Cage aux Folles”
Sept. 8-10, TheatreLab Dayton
Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s 1983 Tony Award-winning musical comedy spotlights Georges, a French nightclub owner, and Albin, a female impersonator known as Zaza, who are distressed by their son’s engagement to the daughter of conservatives. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton. $20-$75. theatrelabdayton.org.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“Grounded”
Sept. 8-25, Human Race Theatre Company
Maggie Lou Rader stars in the Dayton premiere of George Brant’s one-person show about a hot-shot F16 fighter pilot in the Middle East whose unexpected pregnancy ends her career in the sky. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays; and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $18-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“Pizza Bandit – The Musical”
Sept. 9-11, Yellow Cab Tavern
Librettist Jenna Gomes and composer Brennan Paulin’s original musical concerns “a humble pizza maker, a pro wrestler, lost love, and big tasty pies.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Friday offers Pay What You Want admission; $18 at the door and $13 in advance Saturday and Sunday. yellowcabtavern.com.
Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY
“The Lifespan of a Fact”
Through Sept. 11, Dayton Theatre Guild
Jennifer Lockwood, Brandon Shockney and Jared Mola appear in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s one-act comedy about the battle over facts versus truth. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Through Sept. 11, La Comedia Dinner Theatre
William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s humorous, witty and touching look at an eclectic group of six colorful adolescents vying for a spelling championship includes audience participation. “The I Love You Song,” one of the best numbers in Finn’s repertoire, is beautifully performed by Eva Bower, Kyle Krichbaum and Karie-Lee Sutherland. Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
“Pines of Rome”
Sept. 16-17, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Brandon Patrick George, a 2004 Stivers School for the Arts graduate and a Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra alum, headlines the DPO season opener with a performance of Christopher Rouse’s Flute Concerto. Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome” and the world premiere of Daytonians Sierra Leone and Steve Winteregg’s “Expressions” will also be featured. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $12-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Sept. 16-25, Springboro Community Theatre
Simon Stephen’s 2015 Tony Award-winning drama concerns an autistic British teenager investigating the mysterious death of his neighbor’s dog. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.
“Monty Python’s Spamalot”
Sept. 16-Oct. 2, Dayton Playhouse
Those hilarious Knights of the Round Table are back in this 2005 Tony Award-winning musical romp based on the iconic 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.
“The Interview”
Sept. 18, Beth Jacob Synagogue
Faye Sholiton’s Holocaust-themed drama, which won the Dayton Playhouse FutureFest 25 years ago, will be performed at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 7020 N. Main St., Dayton. Sholiton will host a talkback following the 2:30 matinee. Free admission. https://bethjacobcong.org.
“The Mousetrap”
Sept. 23-Oct. 2, Wright State University
Inside an English country home, one of Agatha Christie’s greatest murder mysteries unfolds. 8 p.m. Sept. 23, 24, 30, and Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 1 and 2 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.
