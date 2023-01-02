10 shows to see in January

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Jan. 12-15, Muse Machine

The Muse Machine is preparing another uniquely joyful experience filled with young people from across the Miami Valley. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman’s songs include “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and the Oscar-winning “Under the Sea.” 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $23-$67. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Blue Man Group”

Jan. 13-15, Dayton Live

The latest national tour of this global hit returns with its special brand of signature drumming and quirky comedy. The production is expected to feature original music, custom-made instruments and surprise audience interaction. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. The performance runs 75 minutes with no intermission. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

“For the Loyal”

Jan. 13-29, Dayton Theatre Guild

Lee Blessing’s thought-provoking drama is inspired by the Penn State University sex scandal that tarnished the college’s football program. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Once On This Island”

Jan. 13-29, Dayton Playhouse

Lyricist/librettist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty’s Caribbean-flavored musical concerns a young girl smitten by love whose life is in the hands of four gods. Songs include “Waiting for Life,” “Mama Will Provide,” “The Human Heart” and “We Tell the Story.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

“In the Green”

Jan. 19-21, TheatreLab Dayton

This regional premiere musical is the tale of “two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. The performance is held in 90 minutes without intermission.

“Steeple People”

Jan. 19-Feb. 12, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Set in Stinking Creek, Tennessee, this musical comedy tells the story of a gospel quartet preparing for a national tour of Ghana. New arrangements of more than 15 hymns include “Down By The Riverside,” “Standing On The Promises” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“An Evening of Sondheim”

Jan. 20-21, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

The influential legacy of composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) will be saluted by the DPO featuring students from Wright State University’s musical theatre department. Opening with the hauntingly gorgeous overture from “Follies,” the SuperPops concert will include selections from “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Merrily We Roll Along” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $16-$85. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Les Misérables”

Jan. 24-29, Dayton Live

Lyricist/librettist Alan Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg’s iconic musical set against the backdrop of 19th century France is back. Songs include “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Master of the House,” “One Day More” and “Bring Him Home.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$179. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The Wolves”

Jan. 27-Feb. 5, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama concerns a girls’ high school soccer team that “navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $13-$16. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.