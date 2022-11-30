13 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $32 to $112.50

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 2 and 3

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance celebrates the season with “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors.” This two-part program features DPAA performing partners Dayton Opera and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Cost: $26 to $85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Beth Stelling

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Oakwood native Beth Stelling has been making folks laugh since she was young. She explored that further in the Chicago stand-up scene, setting the stage for half hour specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and a one-hour special, “Girl Daddy,” for HBOMax in 2020. Stelling returns to the area on her Petty Betty Tour.

Cost: $29 to $39

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, founded in 2003, celebrates its 20th anniversary with two free presentations of its annual holiday concert. This year’s program is “The Gift That Keeps on Giving.”

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytongaymenschorus.org

Explore Bach Society of Dayton prepares holiday concert under new leadership

5. South Dayton Dance

When: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: South Dayton Dance Theatre under the guidance of artistic director and choreographer Erin Robbins presents “The Nutcracker. After Saturday’s performance of the 29th annual holiday show, SDDT will be hosting its first Snowflake Soiree at the Masonic Center from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Concert tickets are $17 to $37 adults, $17 children 12 and younger, $300 for VIP tables of six; livestream tickets are available. Snowflake Soiree tickets are $20 per person; parent sponsor packages are $80 for admission for two and two-drink tickets or $100 for admission for three and three drink tickets

More info: 937-435-5052 or www.sddt.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. Bach Society of Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Bach Society of Dayton presents “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays.” The seasonal concert features the Bach Society Chorus under the baton of music director David Crean, accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough, the Kettering Advent Ringers directed by Joan Ulloth Dorgan and the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale directed by Bruce Swank.

Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military, $15 students, free children 12 and younger

More info: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Ryan Niemiller

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: After struggling to break through to a wider audience for more than a decade, Ryan Niemiller became something of an overnight success after appearing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He finished in third place in the competition’s 14th season in 2019. He is currently on the road, which includes his return to the Dayton area.

Cost: $23

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Victorian Tea

When: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4

Where: Patterson Homestead, 1815 Brown St., Dayton

Details: Carillon Historical Park presents the winter edition of its Victorian Afternoon Teas in the historic building. Costumed interpreters will teach guests about the Patterson family while serving tea and a three-course meal. The tea service is also offered on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.

Cost: $20 Dayton History members, $25 nonmembers

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

9. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in its Winter Concert. The program includes “Suite from the Nutcracker” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and “Crown Imperial” by William Walton.

Cost: $12

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: TOM GILLIAM Credit: TOM GILLIAM

10. Handmade Holiday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Local artisans will once again sell handmade items during this annual bazaar. Neon Llama Creations, Barmaid Soap Company, Finders Retro, Tasha’s Common Scents and Savage Stitcher are among this year’s vendors.

Cost: Free admission

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

11. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Enjoy shopping and special deals at various boutiques, new exhibits at downtown’s signature galleries, and happy hour celebrations happening at downtown patios and restaurants.

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org/

Credit: Mandy Gambrell Credit: Mandy Gambrell

12. Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Two parades will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lebanon

Details: This 33rd annual family-friendly event is expected to feature roughly 70 carriages in a parade consisting of horses, carriages and wagons or carts.

Cost: Free admission and parking

More info: www.LebanonChamber.org or www.facebook.com/lebanoncarriageparade

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

13. Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Where: Oregon Historic District. Start at the gazebo at Newcom Park, located at Brown Street and Green Street, Dayton

Details: Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature “a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style.”

Cost: $25 per person

More info: www.oregondistrict.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.