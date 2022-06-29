12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Independence Day celebrations are plentiful in the coming days, but they aren’t the only entertainment options in town. Whether you want live music, spoken word poetry or stand-up comedy, you’ll find something to suit your interests. Here’s a look at upcoming events.
1. Martina McBride
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 1. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Martina McBride, who released her debut album, “The Time Has Come” in 1992, has sold more than 23 million units. She has scored 20 Top 10 country singles and six No. 1 hits. Her latest single, “Girls Like Me,” was released in 2020.
Cost: $23.50, $33, $43, $53, $68, $73
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
2. Jim Gaffigan
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Jim Gaffigan has had his own TV Land sitcom, performed numerous voiceover and commercial work and is a commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning.” Despite the growing resume, he is still best known for his clean, family-centric stand-up comedy. The Illinois native brings “The Fun Tour” to the Fraze for an evening of outdoor comedy.
Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $65 orchestra and $70 plaza in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $70 orchestra and $75 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
3. Broken English: Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 1
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Broken English: Dayton presents another evening of music and spoken word with singers Stevin Crane and Keisha Soleil and poet Rheonna Nicole. VIP tickets include entry into a pre-show cocktail hour in the gallery featuring the visual art of Zuri Ali and Love’yah at 7 p.m.
Cost: $25-$35
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
4. Yellow Cab Tavern
When: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: The downtown venue hosts two very different shows this weekend, with Grateful Dead tribute Terrapin Moon celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Friday. On Saturday, Dayton’s masked instrumental rockers Team Void headlines a bill with the Nailers from Cincinnati and local band BRLY.
Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show each night
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
5. Art Hop
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1
Where: Front Street Building, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton
Details: Vagabond Studio, Dayton Digital Woodworking, Dana L. Wiley Gallery, Ohio Valley Glass, the Orphanage Gallery and Brick City Artwork are among the places inside the Front Street Building displaying artwork from area creators. There will also be vendors and food trucks.
Cost: Free
More info: frontstreet.art.
6. Pink Floyd Laser Show
When: Saturday, July 2
Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Dewesse Pkwy., Dayton
Details: The popular laser show for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” is presented in the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. “Dark Side of the Rainbow” will be presented at 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org
7. Donnie Baker
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1 and 2
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Ron Sexton started doing call-in comedy bits as Donnie Baker on the syndicated radio program, “The Bob & Tom Show,” in 2005. The character became a listener-favorite and he soon started performing on stage, which has become his main focus. The shows are 21 and older.
Cost: $32-$42
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
8. Parrots of the Caribbean
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 1
Where: Veterans Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
Details: Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival presents the Parrots of the Caribbean, which has been bringing the party show after show for more than two decades. The soundtrack, naturally, is the feel-good, breezy songs of Jimmy Buffet with a smattering of original tunes.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-324-2712 or www.springfieldartscouncil.org
9. 2022 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show
When: 5 p.m. Friday, July 1
Where: Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia
Details: The Xenia Rotary will present this event featuring food trucks, live music, a children’s bike parade and more. A fireworks display will kick off just after sunset.
More info: Facebook
10. Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks
When: Sunday, July 3
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: Festivities kick off at noon and includes live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food/drink vendors. Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
More info: www.daytonohio.gov
11. Americana Festival
When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4
Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville; Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Details: Festivities kick off Sunday at 7 p.m. with an Americana Concert at Stubbs Park followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. at Centerville High School Stadium. On Monday, the celebration continues with a 5K, parade, craft and food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Franklin Street. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up along Main Street.
More info: www.americanafestival.org
12. Family Game Night and Tippecanoe Market Days
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1
Where: South Second Street, Tipp City
Details: Free, family fun festivities including food and live music featuring Tippecanoe Market Days and the Hotel Gallery’s Community Concert Series.
More info: www.downtowntippcity.org
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.
