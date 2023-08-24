12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cultural festivals, stand-up comedy, a thought-provoking film and multiple concerts can be found around Dayton this weekend.

1. ARTFest on Main

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Springboro

Details: The Springboro Arts Council presents this event featuring fine art from 100 artists. In addition to music and entertainment, there will be food/beer/wine vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.artfestonmain.com/

2. Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

When: Aug. 25-27; 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road, Dayton

Details: The 30th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival will include traditional Lebanese food, beer, music, dance and rides.

Cost: Free

More info: www.thelebanesevestival.com

3. Egyptian Festival

When: Aug. 25-27; 4-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Mina and St. Abanoub Church, 1531 King Richard Parkway, Miamisburg

Details: The 23rd annual Egyptian Festival will offer food, shopping, arts, crafts and carnival games.

Cost: Free

More info: www.stminastabanoub.org

4. Danielle Nicole Band

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: From 2000 to 2015, Danielle Nicole was playing blues and soul music with her siblings Nick and Kris in the group Trampled Under Foot. Nicole, who has been fronting her own blues band since 2015, was named Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 Blues Music Awards. She was also named Bass Instrumentalist of the year in 2019 and again in 2021, 2022 and 2023. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

5. Taco and Nacho Fest

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

Details: Food vendors include El Meson, What the Taco, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ & Catering, Kona Ice and more. There will also be live music.

Cost: Free

More info: https://dineoutdayton.com/event/taco-nacho-fest/

6. Ohio Valley Orchid Fest

When: Aug. 26-27; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Details: The Ohio Valley Orchid Fest spotlights the beauty of orchids in a fun, family-friendly environment.

Cost: Suggested $3 donation

More info: www.ohiovalleyorchidfest.com

7. Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: North Dayton Baptist Church, 515 Lillian Dr., Dayton

Details: Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, the award-winning bluegrass group with local ties, released its latest album, “Let Time Ride” (Billy Blue Records), in mid-March. It is the follow-up to “For the Record,” which spent 13 months on the Billboard bluegrass charts, reaching the Top 5. The group was named Entertainers of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards in 2019. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 online in advance, $15 cash only at the door

More info: 937-223-5282 or northdaytonbaptist.org

8. Bricky’s Anniversary

When: Aug. 25-26; 7:30 p.m. both days

Where: Star City Brewing, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Details: Bricky’s Comedy Club, located within Star City Brewing, celebrates its one-year anniversary with two shows. Ray Jackson will headline Friday and Bricky’s founder Kevin Ruppert will headline Saturday. Both days will feature local comedians Jerrel Beamon and Kyle Rogers.

Cost: $15

More info: www.brickyscomedy.com

9. “Elvis! Elvis! Elvis… for the Kids!”

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Dayton-based Elvis Presley tribute Ryan Roth & the Comeback Special presents “Elvis! Elvis! Elvis… for the Kids!” Roth formed the Comeback Special in January 2012 to focus on music from Presley’s middle and late periods. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP dinner and meet and greet with the 12-piece band. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $60 VIP, $35 floor, $25 lower and middle balcony, $15 upper balcony

More info: 937-222-9103 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.org

10. ‘Golda’

When: Screenings for opening week Aug. 25-31; Fri-Sun: 12:30 p.m., 2:50 p.m. 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Mon-Thu: 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Academy Award winner Helen Mirren stars as Israeli Prime Minister in this drama set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50. All seats to all movies at The Neon are $4 on Sunday in celebration of National Cinema Day.

More info: www.neonmovies.com

11. Downtown Dayton Black Business Hop

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon-4 p.m.

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Over 60 establishments are participating in Downtown Dayton’s Black Business Hop Anyone planning to participate are encouraged to start at After5, located at 111 E. Third St. At the clothing store, attendees will be able to register for a free Downtown Dollars raffle and pick up a map of participating businesses and vendors. A free shuttle will be provided by the Greater Dayton RTA to help attendees patronize as many businesses as possible. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day at Third Perk Coffeehouse, located at 146 E. Third St.

More info: www.launchdayton.com

12. Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

When: Aug. 25-26; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Village of Clifton along the Clifton Gorge in Greene County

Details: The 11th annual festivities will feature live music, art displays, crafts, vendors, kid activities and a beer tent.

Cost: Free. Parking is located at the Clifton Mill and Clifton Presbyterian Church

More info: www.villageofclifton.com or call 937-342-2175 and leave a message.