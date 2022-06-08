15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: 937-496-0500 or www.tidayton.org

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Theatre Guild presents "The Old Man and The Old Moon" through June 12. PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

2. “The Old Man and The Old Moon”

When: June 10-12; 8 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Charming storytelling blending “Once,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and the biblical tale of Jonah closes the Dayton Theatre Guild’s 2021-2022 season in the form of the local premiere of this intimate folktale. Strikingly directed and designed by Jeff Sams and featuring book, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co., the story concerns an old man (Brad Bishop in his most expressive portrayal) who abandons his duties as caretaker of the moon in order to search for his missing wife. The Old Man’s humorous, resilient and touching adventure encompasses the air and sea (Sams’ stagecraft bursts with an imaginative spark during a destructive storm) effectively accented by a sea-faring score (musical director Lorri Topping’s six-piece band is excellent). In addition to Bishop’s endearing performance and Chuck Larkowski’s terrific, energetic narration, the cohesive cast, seamlessly appearing in multiple roles, includes Dylan Harris, Anna Hazard, Heather Martin, Stephanie Ridgeway Johnson, and Drew Roby. John Falkenbach’s outstandingly evocative lighting design is also a hallmark of this feel-good outing that proves small-scale musicals can be a worthy addition to the Guild’s eclectic aesthetic, especially when reaching new audiences.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jackson Browne — who released his 15th studio album, "Downhill from Everywhere," last summer — performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Jackson Browne

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Last summer, the 2004 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released “Downhill from Everywhere,” his 15th studio album and first collection of new material in seven years. It debuted at number five on Billboard’s Current Album Chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Cost: Tickets start at $40

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Live and Roberts Group presents "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies," a multi-media show from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, June 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Live and Roberts Group presents “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” In this unique multimedia show, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down the errors and spotlights the correct science in popular films such as “Star Wars,” “Frozen” and “Titanic.”

Cost: $55-$135

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Multi-platinum country singer Travis Tritt, who released his Dave Cobb-produced "Set It Stone" last summer, performs at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Thursday, June 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Travis Tritt

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: It had been 14 years since his last studio album when multi-platinum country singer Travis Tritt returned last summer with his Dave Cobb-produced “Set It Stone.” Desert City Ramblers, which features local guitarist Scotty Bratcher, opens the show.

Cost: $37 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza in advance, $42 lawn & terrace, $60 orchestra and $65 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Explore Caroline Rhea among comedians coming to Dayton for benefit show this weekend

Combined Shape Caption "Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life," a documentary by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, receives a special Dayton screening at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, June 12. CONTRIBUTED Credit: PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS 2020 MATHIEU BITTON

6. Dave Chappelle documentary

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: When the coronavirus pandemic forced global shutdowns, comedian Dave Chappelle found a way to stage outdoor comedy shows in Yellow Springs. The experiences in 2020 and 2021 were captured for posterity by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar in the documentary, “Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life,” which receives a special Dayton screening.

Cost: $43-$103

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents its Stained Glass Series through the month of June. CONTRIBUTED

7. DPO Stained Glass Concert

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, which recently announced Dr. Hankle as the new Director of the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, presents the second of three Stained Glass Concerts. Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin will recite poems by Paul Laurence Dunbar. The concert also features “Haydn’s “Symphony No. 96″ and Jessie Montgomery’s “African Dolls.”

Cost: Free

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Nashville-based R&B group the New Respects on Friday, June 10, indie folk act Seryn on Saturday, June 11 and Chicago-based singer Isaiah Sharkey on Thursday, June 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Levitt Pavilion Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, June 10, 11 and 16

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues its outdoor programming at Levitt Pavilion with Nashville-based R&B group the New Respects on Friday, indie folk act Seryn on Saturday and Chicago-based singer Isaiah Sharkey on Thursday.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Disneyana Foundation presents the Dayton Disneyana Expo, its annual gathering of Disney collectors, at Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center in Dayton on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Dayton Disneyana Expo

When: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12

Where: Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Disneyana Foundation presents the Dayton Disneyana Expo, its annual gathering of Disney collectors with vendors, a costume contest, live auction and special guests Doug Burwell, Paul Bottos, Tom Nabbe, and Jim Hill.

Cost: Adults $10 per day or $15 for two-day passes

More info: www.daytondisneyana.org

Combined Shape Caption The third For Dayton By Dayton music festival at Riverscape MetroPark on Saturday, June 11 features performances by rapper K. Carter, the organizer and host, roots rockers Age Nowhere (pictured), Americana artist Amber Hargett and others.

10. For Dayton By Dayton

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Rapper K. Carter is hosting and headlining his third For Dayton By Dayton music festival. The outdoor event has a diverse lineup that includes indie rocker Mike Bankhead, Americana artist Amber Hargett, rapper P the Prophet and roots rockers Age Nowhere.

Cost: Free

More info: 4dbdayton.com

11. St. Christopher Summer Festival

When: June 10-12; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road in Vandalia

Details: The festival will feature live music, entertainment, rides, bingo and gambling. There will be plenty of food featuring St. Chris’ famous pork tenderloin sandwiches, deep fried pickles and much more. There will also be rotating beer taps featuring craft beer.

More info: www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

Combined Shape Caption The Versailles Poultry Days Festival returned from June 11-13, 2021 after having been a carryout only event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, the festival's famous chicken dinners sold out reaching 35,500 and shattering the previous record of 29,000. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

12. Versailles Poultry Days

When: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

Where: 459 S. Center Street in Versailles

Details: The 71st annual Poultry Days festival will feature two parades, the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Antique Car Parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an ultimate frisbee tournament, rides, kiddie tractor pull and several food vendors.

More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com/

Combined Shape Caption The St. Helen Spring Festival in Riverside celebrated its 66th year June 7-9, 2019. And this year, the festival was even more special in that it will be giving back some of the proceeds that support the church to help with tornado relief efforts. The festival is famous for its big cash raffle prizes, music, rides, craft beer and delicious food including cabbage rolls and barbecue. Did we spot you there? DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

13. St. Helen Spring Festival

When: June 10-12; 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton

Details: The 69th annual St. Helen Spring Festival will feature live entertainment, rides, games, a 5K, raffles and a variety of foods and drinks. There will be a free shuttle to the festival from Carroll High School.

More info: www.sthelenfestival.org.

14. Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show

When: Saturday, June 11; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: Guests can participate in a wine tasting with 10, 2-ounce samples including a souvenir wine glass. A Bud Light Beer Garden is available for those who do not participate in Wine Fest. There will also be live music from Alexis Gomez of “American Idol” and several artists featuring miscellaneous works.

Cost: Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

More info: Visit the festival’s event page on Facebook

15. Dayton Jazz Festival

When: Sunday, June 12; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Details: Summer’s smoothest sounds return to downtown Dayton. There will be food and merchandise vendors on site. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or event seats. No tents, pets, outside food or beverages are allowed.

More info: www.levittdayton.org.

Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones also contributed to this report.