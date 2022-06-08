15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The outdoor concert season is in full force as we move into mid-June. Music fans will be able to choose between classic rock, classical, country, R&B and other genres, but that’s just some of the offerings in a week highlighted by the Jewish Cultural Festival and an appearance by an internationally renowned scientist. Here is a look at those and other entertainment options as the first day of summer inches closer.
1. Jewish Cultural Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton
Details: The annual Jewish Cultural Festival features traditional Jewish foods and desserts, kid-friendly activities, cultural programs, vendors, games and the Oy Vey 5K run/walk. Performers include the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble and Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-496-0500 or www.tidayton.org
2. “The Old Man and The Old Moon”
When: June 10-12; 8 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Details: Charming storytelling blending “Once,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and the biblical tale of Jonah closes the Dayton Theatre Guild’s 2021-2022 season in the form of the local premiere of this intimate folktale. Strikingly directed and designed by Jeff Sams and featuring book, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co., the story concerns an old man (Brad Bishop in his most expressive portrayal) who abandons his duties as caretaker of the moon in order to search for his missing wife. The Old Man’s humorous, resilient and touching adventure encompasses the air and sea (Sams’ stagecraft bursts with an imaginative spark during a destructive storm) effectively accented by a sea-faring score (musical director Lorri Topping’s six-piece band is excellent). In addition to Bishop’s endearing performance and Chuck Larkowski’s terrific, energetic narration, the cohesive cast, seamlessly appearing in multiple roles, includes Dylan Harris, Anna Hazard, Heather Martin, Stephanie Ridgeway Johnson, and Drew Roby. John Falkenbach’s outstandingly evocative lighting design is also a hallmark of this feel-good outing that proves small-scale musicals can be a worthy addition to the Guild’s eclectic aesthetic, especially when reaching new audiences.
Cost: $14-$21
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
3. Jackson Browne
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Last summer, the 2004 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released “Downhill from Everywhere,” his 15th studio album and first collection of new material in seven years. It debuted at number five on Billboard’s Current Album Chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Cost: Tickets start at $40
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
4. Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Live and Roberts Group presents “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” In this unique multimedia show, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down the errors and spotlights the correct science in popular films such as “Star Wars,” “Frozen” and “Titanic.”
Cost: $55-$135
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
5. Travis Tritt
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: It had been 14 years since his last studio album when multi-platinum country singer Travis Tritt returned last summer with his Dave Cobb-produced “Set It Stone.” Desert City Ramblers, which features local guitarist Scotty Bratcher, opens the show.
Cost: $37 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza in advance, $42 lawn & terrace, $60 orchestra and $65 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
6. Dave Chappelle documentary
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: When the coronavirus pandemic forced global shutdowns, comedian Dave Chappelle found a way to stage outdoor comedy shows in Yellow Springs. The experiences in 2020 and 2021 were captured for posterity by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar in the documentary, “Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life,” which receives a special Dayton screening.
Cost: $43-$103
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
7. DPO Stained Glass Concert
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton
Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, which recently announced Dr. Hankle as the new Director of the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, presents the second of three Stained Glass Concerts. Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin will recite poems by Paul Laurence Dunbar. The concert also features “Haydn’s “Symphony No. 96″ and Jessie Montgomery’s “African Dolls.”
Cost: Free
More info: daytonperformingarts.org
8. Levitt Pavilion Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, June 10, 11 and 16
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.
Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues its outdoor programming at Levitt Pavilion with Nashville-based R&B group the New Respects on Friday, indie folk act Seryn on Saturday and Chicago-based singer Isaiah Sharkey on Thursday.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
9. Dayton Disneyana Expo
When: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12
Where: Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Dayton
Details: The Dayton Disneyana Foundation presents the Dayton Disneyana Expo, its annual gathering of Disney collectors with vendors, a costume contest, live auction and special guests Doug Burwell, Paul Bottos, Tom Nabbe, and Jim Hill.
Cost: Adults $10 per day or $15 for two-day passes
More info: www.daytondisneyana.org
10. For Dayton By Dayton
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: Rapper K. Carter is hosting and headlining his third For Dayton By Dayton music festival. The outdoor event has a diverse lineup that includes indie rocker Mike Bankhead, Americana artist Amber Hargett, rapper P the Prophet and roots rockers Age Nowhere.
Cost: Free
More info: 4dbdayton.com
11. St. Christopher Summer Festival
When: June 10-12; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road in Vandalia
Details: The festival will feature live music, entertainment, rides, bingo and gambling. There will be plenty of food featuring St. Chris’ famous pork tenderloin sandwiches, deep fried pickles and much more. There will also be rotating beer taps featuring craft beer.
More info: www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.
12. Versailles Poultry Days
When: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12
Where: 459 S. Center Street in Versailles
Details: The 71st annual Poultry Days festival will feature two parades, the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Antique Car Parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an ultimate frisbee tournament, rides, kiddie tractor pull and several food vendors.
More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com/
13. St. Helen Spring Festival
When: June 10-12; 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton
Details: The 69th annual St. Helen Spring Festival will feature live entertainment, rides, games, a 5K, raffles and a variety of foods and drinks. There will be a free shuttle to the festival from Carroll High School.
More info: www.sthelenfestival.org.
14. Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show
When: Saturday, June 11; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
Details: Guests can participate in a wine tasting with 10, 2-ounce samples including a souvenir wine glass. A Bud Light Beer Garden is available for those who do not participate in Wine Fest. There will also be live music from Alexis Gomez of “American Idol” and several artists featuring miscellaneous works.
Cost: Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
More info: Visit the festival’s event page on Facebook
15. Dayton Jazz Festival
When: Sunday, June 12; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.
Details: Summer’s smoothest sounds return to downtown Dayton. There will be food and merchandise vendors on site. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or event seats. No tents, pets, outside food or beverages are allowed.
More info: www.levittdayton.org.
