30 events to keep you busy in Dayton in March

COMEDY

1. Kathleen Madigan

Madigan brings her Potluck Party Tour to the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. Cost: $39.75-$59.75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

2. Bert Kreischer

Kreischer will perform at the Wright State Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. The renowned comedian, podcast host, actor and author is extending his Tops Off World Tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S. Cost: $119-$1,449. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

COMMUNITY EVENTS

3. YWCA Dayton Women of Influence Luncheon

Celebrate Dayton’s most influential women, all of whom have made a difference in the community, at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., on Thursday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $150. Sponsorships are also available. More info: 937-461-5550 or www.ywcadayton.org.

4. Dayton Bridal and Wedding Expo

Meet face-to-face with over 100 of Dayton’s best wedding professionals including photographers, DJs, florists, gown stores, caterers, cakes, rentals and more at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. Cost: Free if purchases online or $10 at the door. More info: www.bridalshowoh-dy.com.

5. The NCAA First Four

Colllege basketball fans rejoice! This event is back for three games at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd, on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. Times of the games are not yet available. Cost: $163-$600. More info: www.daytonflyers.com.

6. NASA Solar System Ambassador Kurtz Miller

Miler will discuss the Great North American solar eclipse at the Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood, on Thursday, March 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. Attendees will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses after the program in preparation for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Cost: Free. More info: 937-294-7171 or www.wrightlibrary.org.

7. The Great Ohio Toy Show

This event will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia, on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit seven buildings overflowing with every kind of toy imaginable, from vintage treasures to modern marvels and antique delights. Cost: $10 for early bird admission. $6 for adults. Free for children 10 and under. More info: www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

8. Curatorial Conversations

This forum will take place at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N, on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. Members of The DAI’s curatorial and education teams highlight works from the permanent collection or current special exhibitions in each Curatorial Conversations program. A reception follows each talk. Cost: Free for museum members; included in price of general admission. More info: 937-223-4278 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

9. Old Towne Trade Fair

Demonstrators and vendors all dress in pre 1890s style clothing and sell their wares. Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Rd., Xenia, on Saturday, March 2 from 9-5 pm and Sunday, March 3 from 9-3pm $4 for adults. Children under 12 are free.

10. Annual Coin Show

Coin collector hobby show with 40 dealer tables to buy, sell, and trade coins, paper money and tokens. Appraisals and evaluations are offered along with information on our hobby and local club. Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at APB Hall (formerly I.U.E. Hall), 1675 Woodman Dr. Sponsored by the Dayton-Kettering/Miami Valley Coin Club founded in 1938. Cost: Free. More info: 937-760-2524. miamivalleycoinclub.com

FAMILY

11. Dayton-Beavercreek Children’s Festival

The festival will be held at Trebein Elementary School, 1728 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia, on Friday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. Family fun includes a visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a magician, games, shopping, family resources and more. Cost: $12. More info: www.daytonheartfulness.org.

12. Professional Bull Riders

The PBR brings their Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, on Friday, March 22 at 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 at 6:45 p.m. This event will feature all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects, and edge of your seat excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding. Cost: $15-$40. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

13. Kids’ DIY Spring Break Art Camp

The camp will take place at Pinspiration, 6116 Wilmington Pike, on Wednesday, March 27, Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 from noon to 3 p.m. Kids will explore different mediums, such as paint, ink and adhesives along with various techniques. They will dive into different projects each day, making each day unique and fun. Cost: $45. More info: 937-626-8450 or www.pinspiration.com.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton stages in March

FILM

14. Catalano Film Festival

The second annual Catalano Film Festival returns this year at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg, on Saturday, March 9 at noon. Curated Johnny Catalano, a Plaza manager who is also a budding screenwriter and director, the festival returns with an exciting program of both short and feature-length cinema from the rising voices of the Midwestern film scene. Cost: $10. More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com.

FOOD AND DINING

15. Great Pancake Pick-Up

This event will take place at Greene County Parks & Trails, 635 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia, on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. Patrons can drive through and order pancakes, syrup and bacon, which is delivered right to your car. Cost: Free. Donations accepted. More info: www.gcparkstrails.com.

MUSIC

16. “Brahms: A German Requiem”

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present this work at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Brahms’ inspiring and moving requiem including both orchestra and chorus, is a pinnacle work written after the wrenching loss of his mother. Cost: $5-$82.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

17. Dayton Battle of the Bands

This battle’s 2024 finale will take place at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St., on Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. The six winning bands from the playoffs rounds will perform. Each ticket buyer will have one vote. Cost: $15. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

18. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

The troupe will present “On Broadway” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Opera Artists-in-Residence will perform songs and overtures from some of the best musicals on Broadway. Cost: $6-$33.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

19. Springboro Wind Symphony

This symphony will perform at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. They will perform a wide range of musical styles and genres and is excited to welcome back soprano extraordinaire Christin Coffee Rondeau as guest soloist. Cost: $40. More info: 513-508-2948 or www.springborowindsymphony.com.

20. Scythian and Arbo

These acts will perform at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St., on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. Both bands will bring a unique Irish flair to the evening. Cost: $20-$50. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

21. Michael Cavanaugh

The superb Tony Award-nominated singer will perform the music of Elton John and Billy Joel at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Cavanaugh is the new voice of the American Rock & Roll Songbook and a charismatic performer and musician made famous for his piano and lead vocals in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” Cost: $25-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

22. Green Dayton 2024

This tribute to the ‘90s band Green Day will perform at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Green Dayton is a high-energy, fun-lovin’, hard rockin’ tribute to the band Green Day. Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals and Brian Hoeflich on drums. Cost: $12. More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com.

23. Duane Malinowski Band

The group will perform at the St. Patrick Day Dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m. Dance to favorite ballroom selections. Cost: $14 for members. $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

24. Young People’s Concert: A Salute to Teacher (and Students)

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present Young People’s Concert: A Salute to Teacher (and Students) at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Se on Wednesday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. In this family-friendly concert, performers pay homage to teachers — and the students they nurture — by highlighting some famous student-teacher composer duos. Cost: $10. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

25. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

This band will perform at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Their achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems. This 9-piece ensemble consists of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne. Cost: $30-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

26. Jeremy Camp

Christian music singer and songwriter Jeremy Camp will perform at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Camp’s original music is a mixture of ballads and up-tempo songs with rock influence. Cost: $39-$59. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

27. Lonestar

Lonestar will perform at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The country music band began in the early ‘90s and eventually found success in 1995. The group has also won numerous country music awards. Cost: $25-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

28. Celtic Tenors

Expect a sparkling, good-humored concert as the Celtic Tenors join the Dayton Philharmonic at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature classical arias, hauntingly beautiful Celtic harmonies and popular contemporary songs. Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

29. Candlelight Concerts: Coldplay

A tribute to Coldplay will be performed in candlelight at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W Riverview Ave., on Saturday, March 30 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Dayton. Cost: $34-$53. More info: 937-559-4590 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

THEATER

30. “Barefoot in the Park”

Craig Smith directs Neil Simon’s classic romantic comedy set in New York City centered on a newlywed couple navigating the ups and downs of marriage. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 10 at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. $17.50. actorstheatrefairborn.org.

31. “Peter Pan”

The Town Hall Theatre, 27 N. Main St., Centerville, will perform “Peter Pan” March 1-17. Performances are 7 p.m. on March 1, 8 and 15; 3 p.m. on March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17; and 11 a.m. on March 9. Cost: $17 for adults. $12 for students and seniors. More info: www.washingtontwp.org.

32. “Discovery: Cenicienta – A Bilingual Cinderella Story”

Dayton Live presents this family-friendly showcase at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., on Friday, March 8 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Ten-year-old Belinda is a budding poet and loves to tell stories, but when she’s stuck in the basement preparing for a party upstairs that her stepmother and stepsisters will host, she’ll have to get creative. Cost: $5. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

33. “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical”

Chris Harmon directs this funny, moving new musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell that has become a TikTok sensation. The story concerns six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who have their lives cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other – the chance to return to life. 7 p.m. evening performances with one 2 p.m. Sunday matinee in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St. $15-$18. sinclair.edu/tickets.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

34. “Hadestown”

“Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The show is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell notably wrote the jazz-flavored score. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. $28.50-$149. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

35. “Guys and Dolls”

Chris Beiser directs and choreographs this musical theatre classic about romance and gambling that returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Frank Loesser’s sublime score includes such gems as “Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings through March 24 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $70-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

VISUAL ARTS

36. Josiah Golson

“Festival” by Josiah Golson will be presented at The Blue House Gallery, 3325 Catalpa Dr., on Saturday, March 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, March 15, 22 and 29 from 4-6 p.m. Through the assemblage and collage of photos sourced from magazines, posters, and pop music media, Golson designs “stages” or scenes inspired by the “genre” or styles of music associated with the subjects. Cost: Free. More info: 937-829-8016 or www.thebluehousearts.org.

37. Mattias Klum

Photographer, cinematographer and director Mattias Klum will speak and show photos from around the world at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., on Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Klum has undertaken projects and expeditions around the globe — from Malaysia to Antarctica and everywhere in between. His work has been featured in leading publications, such as The New York Times and BBC Wildlife. Cost: $25-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.