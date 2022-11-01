40 events to keep you busy throughout November in Dayton

2. Bourbon & Bubbles

As the third of three signature annual events at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, it’s not a surprise Bourbon & Bubbles has long been sold out. DAI hosts the artsy cocktail party in the Shaw Gothic Cloister and Great Hall on Friday, Nov. 4. More info: The tasting event also has gourmet finger foods and a cash bar. SOLD OUT! More info: 937-223-4ART (4278) or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

3. Brewster at the Schuster

Dayton Live presents Brewster at the Schuster at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. This tasting event offers a chance to attendees to sample select beers from area brewing companies with pub-style snacks from Bernstein’s Catering. Cost: $50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. Monster Jam

Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, hosts the return of Monster Jam on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6. The traveling motorsports show features supercharged trucks competing in Freestyle, Skills and Racing challenges. Show times are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Tickets start at $15. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

5. Dayton Train Show

The Division 3, Mid-Central Region of the National Model Railroad Association presents the 46th Annual Original Dayton Train Show. November is Model Railroading Month and, fittingly, this year’s theme is “Honoring the Hobby of Model Railroading.” The show is at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults, children 12 and younger free with paid adult. More info: 937-424-6413 or www.modelraildayton.com.

THEATER AND DANCE

6. “Pretty Woman”

It is the season for stage productions based on feature films with a handful of such offerings this month. Dayton Live presents “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” the stage adaptation of the Richard Gere-Julia Roberts comedy from two-time Tony Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots”). The show runs at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 1 through 6. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $26 to $109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Step Afrika!

While the Discovery matinee is sold out, tickets remain for the evening appearance by Step Afrika! at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9 and 10. Since 1994, the dance company has traveled the world presenting the African-American tradition of stepping. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Cost: $25 Wednesday, $5 Thursday Discovery matinee (sold out). More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

8. “Legally Blonde”

Dayton Live presents another film-to-stage production, “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” The song-filled adaptation of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon vehicle is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 22 through 27. Show times are 7:30 Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $26 to $109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

9. “Broadway Bound”

Neil Simon’s “Broadway Bound,” a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1987, is part of Dayton Theatre Guild’s 2022-2023 season. This production opens in the Caryl D. Philips TheatreScape, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 4. “Broadway Bound” is presented weekends through 20. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. Season tickets are available. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

10. “Harvey”

The 2022-2023 season continues at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, with “Harvey,” opening on Friday, Nov. 11. “Harvey” is presented weekends through Sunday, Nov. 20. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18 to $20. Season tickets are available. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

11. “Sister Act”

Wright State University gets into movie-to-musical territory with “Sister Act,” based on the 1992 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg. This show opens in WSU Festival Playhouse, Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Sister Act,” which is directed and choreographed by Greg Hellems, runs weekends through Sunday, Nov. 20. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with extra 2 p.m. matinees on November 12 and 19. Cost: $25 adults, $23 seniors 60 and older, $15 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

12. “Sugar Skull!”

A charismatic yet mysterious skeleton takes 12-year-old Vita Flores on a magical journey in “Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure.” Dayton Live presents this program for ages 5 and older at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Show times are 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $5 matinee, $17-$27 evening show. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

13. “Bright Star”

“Bright Star” is a musical tale of love and redemption created by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Wright State University’s production of this show opens in WSU’s Herbst Theatre, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, on Friday, Nov. 18. “Bright Star” is presented weekends through Sunday, Dec. 4. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, $5 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

14. “White Christmas”

“White Christmas” is another musical with ties to a popular film. The 2000 adaptation is based on the 1954 film. A new local production opens at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, on Thursday, Nov. 3. Show times are between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67-$78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. “White Christmas” runs through December 31. More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

HOLIDAY

15. 50th Dayton Holiday Festival

Dayton Holiday Festival was founded by Virginia Kettering in 1972. Five decades later, families throughout the region continue to visit downtown for the annual holiday season kickoff event at Courthouse Square. This perennial favorite returns on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Grande Illumination tree lighting, Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, street fair, horse-drawn wagon rides, live entertainment, Uno’s Pizza with Santa and more. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Cost: Free. Downtown holiday staples like Wintegarden Wonderland and Virginia Kettering’s Holiday Train Display also open that day. More info: 937-224-1518 or www.downtowndayton.org.

16. Ringing in the Holidays

Dayton History presents Ringing in the Holidays at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual gala runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and features live music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, desserts, specialty cocktails, a silent auction, Dayton’s Most Delicious Dessert contest and more. Cost: $85 members, $95 non-members. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

17. A Carillon Christmas

The holiday season isn’t over for Dayton History, which launches a new seasonal event opening at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. A Carillon Christmas features the tree lighting, Deeds Carillon Christmas concerts, model train displays, Candy Cane Slopes, visits with Santa Claus and more. A Carillon Christmas continues 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Friday, Dec. 30. Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Cost: $12 adults (18-59), $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17), free for Dayton History members and children 3 and younger. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

18. Clifton Lights

In 2020, the Legendary Lights of Clifton received one of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. The honor was no surprise for locals, For more than two decades, people throughout the region have celebrated the Christmas season at Clifton Mill, 75 Water St., Clifton. The massive holiday display with more than 4-million lights will illuminate the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees and bridges, Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 31. The Legendary Lights are open 6 to 9 p.m. daily, except for 6 to 8 p.m. December 24 and 25. Gates open nightly at 5 p.m. Cost: $10, free for children 3 and younger. More info: 937-767-5501 or www.facebook.com/clifton.mill.

19. Woodland Lights

The 30th annual Woodland Lights kicks off a new season on Friday, Nov. 18 with 10 acres of sparkling lights, a half-mile paved path with lights and displays, train rides, visits with Santa Claus and other activities. The attraction, at Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township, is open through Friday, Dec. 23. The light display is open 6 to 9 p.m. weekends through November 27, Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 11 and nightly starting December 15. Cost: $9 admission, free ages 2 and younger. More info: 937-433-0130 or www.washingtontwp.org.

20. Sandi Patty

As one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music, Sandi Patty has presented countless concerts in the area. When the winner of 40 Dove Awards returns to the Miami Valley, she’ll be presenting a holiday-themed show at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Cost: $20-$65. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

21. Holiday films

Dayton Dinner Theater, a unique event with themed food and drinks, pre-dinner music and a film screening, will have a holiday flavor when it begins a new season at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Elf” starring Will Ferrell is the first film in the winter series. Cost: $35. Next up is “Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 7. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

VISUAL ARTS

22. Rosewood Gallery

Two very different solo shows open at Rosewood Gallery at Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, on Monday, Nov. 28. Iowa City-based Ali Hval will be exhibiting sculpture and installation work alongside photography from Jesse Egner of Brooklyn. These exhibitions are on display through January 6. Fall gallery hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-0294 or www.playkettering.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

23. Amy Lynn Powell

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, hosts Artist Talk: Amy Lynn Powell at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The Dayton-based photographer will discuss her work in a conversation with Stacy Kranitz. Powell’s work is currently part of “FotoFocus Biennial 2002: World Record,” on display at The Contemporary through December 24. The exhibition also features work by Teju Cole and James Nares. This Artist Talk will also stream online. Cost: Free. More info: 937-224-3822 or codayton.org.

COMEDY

24. Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone has received plenty of accolades since she launched her stand-up career in the late 1980s but a recent one sticks out. Her 1990 special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” was named one of the “Five Funniest Stand-up Specials Ever” by Time magazine in March 2020. The comedian returns to town for a performance at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Cost: $43.50 to $49.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

25. Hodgetwins

Keith and Kevin Hodge, known professionally as the Hodgetwins, made their name on YouTube before taking their show to public arenas. The siblings are in town for a one-nighter with two shows at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, on Sunday, Nov. 6. Show times are 4:30 and 7 p.m. Cost: $48. The 7 p.m. show is sold out. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

26. Greg Hahn

Florida native Greg Hahn brings a unique background to his stand-up comedy. He was working a corporate gig after three years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps when he began doing comedy. He never looked back. The longtime venue favorite returns to Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Satuday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $25. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

27. DC Curry

Actor-comedian Don “DC” Curry is one of those guys you’ve seen around. He has credits in television programs and films dating back to the late 1980s but is best known for appearing in the films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” Curry performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. Show times are 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $27. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

28. Ray Jackson

Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton presents Ray Jackson & Friends, a night of laughs hosted by the local comic, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. Jerrel Beamon and Daryl Clark will also perform. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

CONCERTS AND FESTIVALS

29. Dave Matthews Band

It has been nearly 30 years since the 1994 release of “Under the Table and Dreaming,” the multi-platinum debut from the Dave Matthews Band. Many of the musicians have changed but Matthews is still steering the ship. The group, which released its ninth studio album, “Come Tomorrow,” in 2018, returns to the area for a concert at the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $46 to $132. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

30. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival

The Del McCoury Band, the Dan Tyminski Band and the Grascals are just some of the top talent on the schedule for the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. The autumn installment of the twice-yearly event is at the Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10 through 12. Music begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: Advance tickets are $105 to $135 for three-day reserved seats, $95 for three-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets are $30 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Door tickets are $125 to $150 for three-day reserved seating, $110 for three-day general admission and $85 for two-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets at the door are $35 Thursday and $45 Friday and Saturday. Single day student tickets are $25 for students 25 and younger. Free general admission seating for youth 16 and younger with paid adult. More info: 937-374-3636 or www.somusicfest.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

31. Josh Turner

Country singer Josh Turner has been riding high on the charts since his 2003 debut, “Long Black Train.” He has scored four No. 1 singles and placed three others in the Top 10 and seven more in the Top 40. Turner, who released “Country State of Mind” in 2020 and “King Size Manger” in 2021, performs at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Cost: $35 to $85. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

32. Rhonda Vincent

Bluegrass was still very much a man’s game when Rhonda Vincent released her solo debut, “New Dreams and Sunshine,” in 1988. She established herself the following decade before beginning a run in the 2000s that saw her winning Female Vocalist of the Year more than a half-dozen times at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. Rhonda Vincent & the Rage return to the area for a concert at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Cost: $35 to $45 in advance. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

33. David Hazeltine Trio

Jazz pianist David Hazeltine has worked in quartets and larger groups since he began performing in the late 1970s. However, the composer-arranger returns frequently to a three-piece set-up backed by bass and drums. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2022-2023 presents the David Hazeltine Trio in a Cityfolk Jazznet Legacy Concert in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. The next concert in the series is My Sister’s Keeper on Nov. 13. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

34. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by a pair of special guests at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Masterworks Series concert featuring guest violinist Vadim Gluzman and guest conductor Antoine Clark. This program features Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” and “Violin Concerto No. 1″ by Dmitri Shostakovich. Cost: $14 to $68. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. A Cappella Fest

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, high school and college a cappella groups will once again converge on Fairmont High School in Kettering for Kettering National A Cappella Festival. It is the largest event of its kind in the United States. While many of the activities are limited to participating singers, the event features public performances by student groups and national acts at Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. More info: 937-499-2647 or www.acafest.org.

36. Symphonic Pink Floyd

Windborne Music has been a longtime performing partner with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Recent shows were devoted to the Rolling Stones and Queen. Windborne returns for a tribute to Pink Floyd, a Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Cost: $27 to $90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

37. My Sister’s Keeper

Since 2018, scholars Minnita Daniel-Cox, Alexis Davis-Hazzell, Marcia Porter and Rosalyn Wright Floyd have been celebrating African American composers with the group My Sister’s Keeper. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2022-2023 presents the project in a Vanguard Legacy Concert in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

38. The Last Waltz Live

“Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live” started out as a bucket list item for organizer Jeff Opt and has grown into a local tradition. The popular show at the Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, features local musicians recreating the iconic Martin Scorsese-directed concert film capturing the final performances by the Band. This is a fundraiser for WYSO-FM (91.3) and the Dayton Art Institute. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 to $45 in advance. More info: daytonmasonic.live.

39. Nature In Music

The winner of the Young Musicians Concerto Competition will join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for Nature In Music at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Presents this program also featuring Dayton Ballet II, Dayton Opera Artists-In-Residence and Dayton Philharmonic under the direction of associate conductor Patrick Reynolds. Cost: $10. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

40. Classic Albums Live

“Hotel California” was the fifth album from the Eagles but it was a game changer for the West Coast band. It has sold more than 30-million copies since its release in December 1976 and remains beloved by music fans. Classic Albums Live, which has been specializing in note-for-note recreations of classic albums since 2003, returns to the area to present the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” The group performs Nov. 18 at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $25 to $40. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.