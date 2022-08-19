7 concerts you should check out across the Miami Valley this weekend

The sounds of country, blues, pop, funk, soul and more will be heard around the Miami Valley this weekend.
Here’s a look at seven concerts to keep on your radar.
1. “We Will Yacht You”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: After a successful show at the Masonic Center in February, local cover band Stranger is hosting a second mounting of “We Will Yacht You.” The multi-act concert, billed as Stranger & Friends, once again features Bill Champlin and Franke Previte. Champlin will perform songs from his time in Chicago from 1981 to 2009 and others from his career like George Benson’s “Turn Your Love Around” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “After the Love Has Gone.” Previte will perform “Sweetheart,” his Top 10 hit with Franke and the Knockouts, and “Hungry Eyes” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life, “a pair of hits he wrote for the film, “Dirty Dancing.”
Cost: $10 general admission in advance, $15 day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
2. The Nth Power
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: This evening of modern soul and funk will inspire audiences to dance and groove.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
3. Black Opry Revue
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Black Opry Revue presents a mix of African American artists such as Ping Rose, Tae Lewis and the Kentucky Gentlemen playing country, folk, blues and other forms of American roots music. The collective of like-minded artists began as a website but ultimately blossomed into a vibrant showcase of the diversity of modern Black musicians.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
4. Rooftop Beatles tribute
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: The famous rooftop performance by the Beatles from the film, “Let It Be,” is back in the pop culture consciousness thanks to Peter Jackson, who expanded this footage in his recent documentary, “Get Back.” A talented group of area musicians were well ahead of the curve, hosting its first Rooftop Tribute to the Beatles five years ago. “Come Together,” as it’s billed, is now an annual two-day event with songs from throughout the Beatles vast catalog, plus multiple food trucks and after party featuring local bands Solistic on Friday and Salvadore Ross on Saturday.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
More info: cometogetherband.net
5. Porchfest
When: 1:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton
Details: The Collaboratory presents this outdoor festival featuring a diverse array of local musical acts performing on porches, patios and lawns of participating houses throughout the historic neighborhood. TRSS Drum Corps opens the festivities with a kick-off performance at 1:15 p.m., followed by performances by a diverse array of talent. Performers range from rappers Tino, K. Carter and Ty Spacely and acoustic acts Amber Hargett, Charlie Tipton and Kyleen Downes to full bands Neo American Pioneers, Sadbox and Somersault to world music Fin Tan, Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble and Five Rivers Drum Ensemble.
Cost: Free
More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home
6. Traffick Jam
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 OH-48, Lebanon
Details: This outdoor, family-friendly event benefits Oasis House in order to help serve victims of human trafficking. Three bands will be featured: The Fries Band, Timestamp and Larry Adams Band. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.
Cost: $25. Free admission for anyone under the age of 12
More info: oasisforwomen.org/events
7. Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest
When: Friday, Aug 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: National Road Commons Park, located at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
Details: Fifteen acts on two outdoor stages comprise this inaugural festival headlined by world-renowned jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, who performs Friday at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: springfieldjazzbluesfest.com
