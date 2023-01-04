7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Happy New Year! The first weekend of January offers an opportunity to support downtown Dayton businesses in addition to a spoken word showcase, a family-friendly exhibit at the University of Dayton and a potential Oscar frontrunner. Here are seven events to keep in mind.
1. First Friday
When: Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: Enjoy food and drink specials, signature art galleries, live entertainment and more at this monthly art hop celebrating independently-owned businesses in downtown Dayton.
Cost: Free
More info: www.downtowndayton.org
2. Broken English
When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:45 p.m.
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Poet Ephraim Nehemaih is the featured act in the season-opening presentation of this spoken word showcase presented by Underdog Academy. Singer Miir and poet Mathias will also appear. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a VIP Meet & Greet.
Cost: $25-$35
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
3. Blues Breakdown
When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Blues Breakdown won the recent Cincinnati Blues Challenge, which includes a slot at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Jan. 24 through 28. The local blues band featuring Jimmie D. Rogers, Eric Henry and Jeff Roberts is currently raising money to fund the trip and one way is with a benefit show at Yellow Cab Tavern. Special guest Joe Waters, who won the Telluride Blues Challenge in Colorado in September 2022, will also perform. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show; cover starts at 8 p.m.
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Cashwell, Berg & Leslie
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
Details: Pianist Brian Cashwell is a performer and educator with lengthy credits. He leads his own groups, is accompanist for Cincinnati Ballet and performs with other acts like the Jack Garrett Band and Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers. He also teaches at Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Miami University Regionals. On Sunday, Cashwell will lead a jazz trio featuring one of the region’s top rhythm sections of Chris Berg (bass) and Jim Leslie (drums). This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5
More info: www.hiddengemdayton.com
5. Sunday Shout
When: Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Members of Brianiac, The 1984 Draft, The New Old Fashioned, The Nautical Theme, and Seth Canan and the Carriers will join forces for a “celebration of grace, unity, mercy and peace.”
Cost: Free. There will also be a free will donation to benefit Shoes for the Shoeless
More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com
6. “Juggling for Mary”
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Jan. 27
Where: The University of Dayton, Marian Library, 300 College Park, Dayton
Details: The story of the juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas, ballets and animated films. You’ll see examples of each in this special exhibit, “Juggling for Mary: Vocation, Gifts and Performing for Our Lady.” For the first time in the history of the prestigious Marian Library, one of the galleries has been turned into a children’s area filled with lots of hands-on activities. Youngsters (parents, too!) can juggle bean bags and colorful scarves, watch an animated movie, cozy up to a good book in the reading nook and take an outdoor story walk around the UD campus. (Meredith Moss)
Cost: Free
More info: https://udayton.edu/marianlibrary/exhibits/christmas-exhibit.php
Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace
Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace
7. “The Fabelmans”
When: Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Welcome to Oscar season! Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 24 so now is a good time to catch up with some of the films likely to be embraced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Directed by Steven Spielberg and co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner (”Lincoln,” “Munich”), “The Fabelmans” is a charming, poignant, coming-of-age look at a fractured Jewish family in the 1960s. Impressive newcomer Gabriel LaBelle shines as Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring filmmaker (based on Spielberg) shocked to learn a family secret. Michelle Williams is at her expressive best as Mitzi, Sammy’s complicated mother.
Cost: $8.50-$10.50
More info: www.neonmovies.com
