10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Independence Day celebrations, the return of an outstanding Dayton dance troupe and exciting music offerings are in store this weekend.

1. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks

When: Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The annual fireworks display will provide family-friendly fun.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonohio.gov

2. Star Spangled Heights

When: Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Details: In addition to a parade that will start at Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike, the event will include a car show, festival, food, beer garden and live music culminating with a fireworks display.

Cost: Free

More info: www.hhoh.org

3. Stars, Stripes & Brews

When: Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Where: Center court of The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane

Details: This annual event will feature live music and a beer-tasting. There will also be a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting.

Cost: $25 in advance or $30 the day of event.

More info: 937-490-4990 or www.thegreene.com

Credit: RON VALLE Credit: RON VALLE

4. Dayton Dance Initiative

When: June 30 and July 1; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Nine premiere works will spotlight partnerships between DDI company members and local artists. The eight collaborators are: multi-disciplinary artist Tobi Ewing; writer Jason Harrison; artist/activist Mariah J; composer Austin Jaquith; art educator/writer Hannah Kasper Levinson; composer Brennan Paulin; poet Erica Paulson; and artist/retired Dayton Daily News journalist Ron Rollins.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Greensky Bluegrass

When: Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Contemporary string band Greensky Bluegrass has been bringing a postmodern approach to American roots music since forming in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2000. “Stress Dreams,” the group’s eighth studio album, was released in January 2022. Greensky Bluegrass, which released two digital tracks, “Get Out” and “Congratulations and Condolences,” on June 9, performs with special guest Neighbor. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $33.50-$52.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

6. ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

When: Through Aug. 6; Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Evenings: Thursday–Sunday

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: This classic tale featuring songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “A Lovely Night” returns to La Comedia for the first time since 2010.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dave Alvin

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dave Alvin is a Grammy-winning songwriter, singer and musician from California and a founding member of legendary roots act the Blasters. He has also recorded with Tom Waits, John Mellencamp, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Knitters, Little Milton and others. Alvin brings his latest group the Guilty Ones to town for a show with local surf rock openers the Mulchmen. Also, Levitt Pavilion presents the Cincinnati-based band Ernie Johnson From Detroit on Saturday, July 1. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

8. Silent Disco

When: Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Summer is here and it’s not surprising a theme-heavy event like Silent Disco is leaning into the spirit of the season with a Beach Party. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits and other suitable attire as they dance the night away under the tent to the music of three DJs. Kim L presents EDM, Sexbox plays from the ‘70s through the ‘90s, and John Chapel spins modern hip-hop. It’s all delivered through headphones that allow dancers to toggle between stations. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

9. Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions

When: Saturday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Along E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton

Details: Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and to cuddle with while drinking special cocktails. Purrfect Additions receives a portion of each special cocktail purchase.

Cost: Free

More info: www.purrfectadditionsinc.com

10. Independence Day Family Value Week

When: Through July 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs

Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and the animals.

Cost: $18 for wristbands for ages 12 and over. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under

More info: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.