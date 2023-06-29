10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Independence Day celebrations, the return of an outstanding Dayton dance troupe and exciting music offerings are in store this weekend.
1. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks
When: Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m.
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: The annual fireworks display will provide family-friendly fun.
Cost: Free
More info: www.daytonohio.gov
2. Star Spangled Heights
When: Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Details: In addition to a parade that will start at Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike, the event will include a car show, festival, food, beer garden and live music culminating with a fireworks display.
Cost: Free
More info: www.hhoh.org
3. Stars, Stripes & Brews
When: Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m.
Where: Center court of The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane
Details: This annual event will feature live music and a beer-tasting. There will also be a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting.
Cost: $25 in advance or $30 the day of event.
More info: 937-490-4990 or www.thegreene.com
4. Dayton Dance Initiative
When: June 30 and July 1; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Nine premiere works will spotlight partnerships between DDI company members and local artists. The eight collaborators are: multi-disciplinary artist Tobi Ewing; writer Jason Harrison; artist/activist Mariah J; composer Austin Jaquith; art educator/writer Hannah Kasper Levinson; composer Brennan Paulin; poet Erica Paulson; and artist/retired Dayton Daily News journalist Ron Rollins.
Cost: $30
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
5. Greensky Bluegrass
When: Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Contemporary string band Greensky Bluegrass has been bringing a postmodern approach to American roots music since forming in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2000. “Stress Dreams,” the group’s eighth studio album, was released in January 2022. Greensky Bluegrass, which released two digital tracks, “Get Out” and “Congratulations and Condolences,” on June 9, performs with special guest Neighbor. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $33.50-$52.50
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
6. ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
When: Through Aug. 6; Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Evenings: Thursday–Sunday
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: This classic tale featuring songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “A Lovely Night” returns to La Comedia for the first time since 2010.
Cost: $39-$79
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
7. Dave Alvin
When: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dave Alvin is a Grammy-winning songwriter, singer and musician from California and a founding member of legendary roots act the Blasters. He has also recorded with Tom Waits, John Mellencamp, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Knitters, Little Milton and others. Alvin brings his latest group the Guilty Ones to town for a show with local surf rock openers the Mulchmen. Also, Levitt Pavilion presents the Cincinnati-based band Ernie Johnson From Detroit on Saturday, July 1. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
8. Silent Disco
When: Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Summer is here and it’s not surprising a theme-heavy event like Silent Disco is leaning into the spirit of the season with a Beach Party. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits and other suitable attire as they dance the night away under the tent to the music of three DJs. Kim L presents EDM, Sexbox plays from the ‘70s through the ‘90s, and John Chapel spins modern hip-hop. It’s all delivered through headphones that allow dancers to toggle between stations. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
9. Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions
When: Saturday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Along E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton
Details: Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and to cuddle with while drinking special cocktails. Purrfect Additions receives a portion of each special cocktail purchase.
Cost: Free
More info: www.purrfectadditionsinc.com
10. Independence Day Family Value Week
When: Through July 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs
Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and the animals.
Cost: $18 for wristbands for ages 12 and over. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under
More info: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.
