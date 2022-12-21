8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-1518 or www.downtowndayton.org

2. Legendary Lights of Clifton

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23 through 25

Where: Clifton Mill, 75 Water St., Clifton

Details: For more than two decades, people throughout the region have celebrated the Christmas season with a visit to The Legendary Lights of Clifton. Named one of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2020, the massive holiday display has more than 4 million lights illuminating the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees and bridges. The Legendary Lights of Clifton are open 6 to 9 p.m. nightly from Black Friday in November to New Year’s Eve.

Cost: $10; Free for children 3 and younger

More info: 937-767-5501 or www.facebook.com/clifton.mill

3. “Who’s Holiday!”

When: Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company’s irreverent, adults-only holiday production returns with Alex Sunderhaus reprising her outstanding, naturally funny portrayal of pill-popping, heavy-drinking, rap-savvy Cindy Lou Who, reminiscing about her kooky relationship with the Grinch in her cozy trailer (terrifically designed with personality by Scott J. Kimmins) just outside of Whoville. Director Joe Deer ensures this breezy 70-minute play is a naughty good time, allowing Sunderhaus, stepping out in big hair and an even bigger attitude, plenty of playful opportunities to own the stage and interact with the audience in feisty, spicy fashion. (Russell Florence Jr).

Cost: $30-$40

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org.

4. MetroParks Ice Rink

When: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23 through 25

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: If you want to get your family outdoors, Five Rivers MetroParks is offering a weekend of outdoor fun at MetroParks Ice Rink. The rink, which opened for the season on Nov. 25, is open daily through Feb. 26.

Cost: $7 admission, $3 skate rental. Skaters 3 and younger admitted free

More info: 937-224-1518 or www.downtowndayton.org

5. Holiday drag shows

When: 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 and 24

Where: MJ’s, 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Details: MJ’s has two different holiday drag shows this weekend with entertainment beginning at 11 p.m. each night. The club hosts Jiggle Ballz with Redd Velvet and special guests Wade Mercury, Luka Hunter and Riley on Friday. Saturday is the Five Hos of Christmas with Mocha Lisa and special guests Amaya Sexton, Kayla Fame, Zhane Dawlingz and Olivia Diamond.

Cost: $5 to $30 each night

More info: 937-223-3259 or www.mjsonjefferson.com

6. Andrew & Leah Rudick

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Andrew Rudick and his sister, Leah, are stand-up comedians. She lives in Los Angeles, where she also acts and creates online content. He tours nationally and acts but has remained in the Midwest. Now, the siblings are on the road together, sharing a car and sharing a stage, including a stop at the Funny Bone.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

7. Latin Friday

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Bar Granada, 5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Feel like getting warmed up during the holiday weekend while dancing the night away? Bar Granada has the answer: Latin Friday featuring DJ Aikon. The weekly dance party with rotating DJs is 21 and older.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-221-8310 or www.bardayton.com

8. Donnell Rawlings

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: After years of visiting his pal Dave Chappelle in Yellow Springs, Donnell Rawlings decided to buy his own house in the village. The actor-comedian moved this summer. He is returning to Wiley’s Comedy Club for one night.

Cost: $45

More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com

