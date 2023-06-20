American Girl Live! In Concert heading to Troy

The popular and empowering children’s brand American Girl is hitting the road with an all-new live concert slated Friday, Dec. 8 at Hobart Areana in Troy.

Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl’s favorite characters throughout the decades —including Claudie from the 1920s, Melody from the ‘60s, Julie from the ‘70s, Courtney from the ‘80s, and Nicki from the late ‘90s — come together to find confidence and kindness. Performed by a cast of live performers, the show will feature American Girl hit songs such as “Best Friends,” “Dare to Dream” and “Girl Power.”

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” says Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, in a news release. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”

Tickets for the show are on sale and available at the Hobart Arena box office (255 Adams Street), online at www.hobartarena.com, or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at $27, $38, $48.50 & $70.

For more information, visit www.americangirlliveinconcert.com or www.hobartarena.com.