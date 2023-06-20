BreakingNews
Coroner: 8-year-old boy dies following shooting late Sunday in Dayton
X

American Girl Live! In Concert heading to Troy

Events
By
24 minutes ago

The popular and empowering children’s brand American Girl is hitting the road with an all-new live concert slated Friday, Dec. 8 at Hobart Areana in Troy.

Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl’s favorite characters throughout the decades —including Claudie from the 1920s, Melody from the ‘60s, Julie from the ‘70s, Courtney from the ‘80s, and Nicki from the late ‘90s — come together to find confidence and kindness. Performed by a cast of live performers, the show will feature American Girl hit songs such as “Best Friends,” “Dare to Dream” and “Girl Power.”

Explore‘Menopause The Musical,’ a comedic take on ‘The Change’, coming to Dayton

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” says Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, in a news release. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”

Tickets for the show are on sale and available at the Hobart Arena box office (255 Adams Street), online at www.hobartarena.com, or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at $27, $38, $48.50 & $70.

ExploreWright State named title sponsor of Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

For more information, visit www.americangirlliveinconcert.com or www.hobartarena.com.

In Other News
1
Juneteenth celebrations across Dayton region emphasize community
2
FARMERS MARKET GUIDE: Where to find local produce, goods across the...
3
Regional, international musicians to perform Saturday at Celtic Fest...
4
12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
5
SpiritSong Fest: Kings Island’s eclectic Christian music event returns

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top