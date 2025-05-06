Art fair this weekend in Springfield could be ideal place to get Mother’s Day gift

Robine Wright, MRAL co-founding member, is excited for several reasons including this being the group’s third anniversary, for her being the featured artist and for the appearance of a special visitor: silhouette artist Varin Acevedo.

She’ll travel in from Cleveland to offer personalized silhouettes, including pets and people. Acevedo is something of a celebrity who has traveled the country to do country cutting portraits and has created silhouettes for Pixar, Google, Nike, EA software, and at two red carpet Hollywood movie openings.

She’ll take a person’s profile and hand-cut a likeness from paper in just minutes.

“If you’re a pet mama you can get one done or you can bring the kids,” Wright said. “You can’t get more personalized than a silhouette painting. These artists are rare and not a lot are out there.”

Other art available will be available and all sales go directly to the artist. Wright’s pastel of a vase of roses that is the featured art on the show flyer will be available as well.

Local business Frame Haven will offer a coupon for 25 percent off frames for those who’d like to have their new works ready to display.

Wright said the MRL has about 187 members and they will be participating in several other local functions in the coming months. For more information about the MRL, go to madriverartleague.square.site.