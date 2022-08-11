Beatles tribute returns to Yellow Cab Tavern next weekend

Yellow Cab Tavern’s Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns for its fourth year on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
“‘Come Together’ is so much more than just a Beatles Tribute event in August,” said concert promoter Brian Johnson, in a release. “It’s an opportunity every year for our community to BE together in Downtown Dayton enjoying all of the music, food trucks, and beer gardens that we have to offer.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Come Together is a Beatles tribute act that plays music from all eras of The Beatles. Yellow Cab describes the band as having “a lifetime of appreciation and the experience of playing in many of their own wholly original projects.”
“It’s a festival,” Johnson added. “We’re excited to have Pizza Bandit, Kung Fu BBQ, Childers Chimney Cakes, and many other food trucks in attendance in addition to multiple outdoor beer stations and even an after party featuring more local live music!”
The event schedule:
Friday, Aug. 19
Food Trucks:
Kung Fu BBQ
Midwestern Comfort Food
The Pizza Bandit
Childers Chimney Cakes
Cabin Fever Confections
After Party Band: Solistic
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Saturday, Aug 20
Food Trucks:
Kung Fu BQQ
Yummy Gyro
Slide Thru
The Pizza Bandit
Cabin Fever Confections
After Party Band: Salvadore Ross
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of at the doors which open at 5 p.m. Two-day tickets are $22.
Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. 4th St., Dayton.
More information on Come Together and advanced tickets can be found at cometogetherband.net.
About the Author