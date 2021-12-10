dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the winners for 2021!

Events
1 hour ago

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes through early November.

On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News will publish a special 28-page section celebrating all of the winners and finalists with the list, photos, stories on notable winners and more.

Here are the 2021 winners:

Contest Winner
Best Appetizer Cooper's Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
Best Arcade/Gaming Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Best Art Gallery Dayton Art Institute
Best Asian Food Thai 9
Best Auto Dealer Voss Auto Network
Best Auto Repair Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Best Bakery elé Cake Co.
Best Bank or Credit Union Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best Bar Bathroom The Barrel House
Best Barber Shop Centerville Barbers
Best Bartender Matt Ross, The Barrel House
Best BBQ City Barbeque
Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop Arrow Wine & Spirits
Best Bloody Mary Another Broken Egg Cafe
Best Bowling Alley Poelking Woodman Lanes
Best Breakfast The Blue Berry Café
Best Brunch The Blue Berry Café
Best Burger Slyder's Tavern
Best Cheap Eats The Root Beer Stande
Best Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A
Best Chili Tank's Bar and Grill
Best Chinese Food China Cottage
Best Chocolates Esther Price Candies
Best Cocktails The Century Bar
Best Coffeehouse Ghostlight Coffee
Best Comedy Club Wiley's Comedy Club
Best Concert Venue Rose Music Center at The Heights
Best Craft Beer Bar Warped Wing Brewing Company
Best Dance Club Yellow Rose Nightclub
Best Dance Group Dayton Contemporary Dance Co
Best Dayton landmark Carillon Historical Park
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop Flyboy's Deli
Best Diner Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Best Dive Bar Mack's Tavern
Best Donuts Bill's Donut Shop
Best Family Restaurant Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
Best Farmers Market 2nd Street Market
Best Festival Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute
Best Fine Dining Pine Club
Best Florist Oberer's Flowers
Best Food Festival Dayton Greek Festival
Best Food Truck Zombie Dogz
Best French Fries Five Guys
Best Garden Center Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
Best Gay Bar MJ's on Jefferson
Best Golf Course NCR Country Club
Best Hair Salon Square One Salon & Spa
Best Happy Hour The Trolley Stop
Best Hardware Store Handyman Ace Hardware
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant Nick's Restaurant
Best Ice Cream Young's Jersey Dairy
Best Indian Restaurant Amar India Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant Mamma DiSalvo's
Best Jewelry Store James Free Jewelers
Best Karaoke Soft Rock Café
Best Local Artist Leslea Hipp
Best Local Band or Musician Dayton Salsa Project
Best Local Brewery Warped Wing Brewing Company
Best Local Celebrity Dave Chappelle
Best Local Photographer Jan Underwood
Best Local Podcast Fly With Us
Best Local Theater Group The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Margarita Elsa's Mexican Restaurant
Best Mexican Food Taqueria Mixteca
Best Museum National Museum of the US Air Force
Best Oktoberfest Celebration Dayton Art Institute
Best Old-School Restaurant Pine Club
Best Patio The Trolley Stop
Best Pet Grooming Doggie Styles Day Spa
Best Pizza Restaurant Marion's Piazza
Best Place for a Business Lunch Coco's Bistro
Best Place for Unique Gifts Heart Mercantile
Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts Carillon Historical Park
Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping Mike's Bike Park
Best Place to Hear Live Music Rose Music Center at The Heights
Best Place to Play Pool Kings Table Bar & Grill
Best Place to Take a Date Tender Mercy
Best Pub Dublin Pub
Best Realtor Kunal Patel Group
Best Restaurant at Austin Landing Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Best Restaurant at The Greene Pasha Grill
Best Restaurant for a Large Group Marion's Piazza
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District Jay's Seafood
Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs Winds Cafe
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner Pine Club
Best Sandwich Cuban - McNasty's Food Truck
Best Spa Square One Salon & Spa
Best Sports Bar Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Best Square-Cut Pizza Marion's Piazza
Best Steak Pine Club
Best Sushi Thai 9
Best Taco Taqueria Mixteca
Best Tattoo Artist Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.
Best Tattoo Shop Rebel Rebel Tattoo
Best Thai Food Thai 9
Best Vet Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
Best View of Dayton Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Wings Roosters
Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff The Barrel House
Most Romantic Restaurant Salar Restaurant and Lounge

