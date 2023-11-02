Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at First Friday

Downtown Dayton’s monthly First Friday festivities return Nov. 3 to welcome the upcoming holiday season. Various activities are available for visitors in this event that brings Dayton’s artists and small businesses together.

First Friday runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Visitors can experience special deals and offers at businesses all across Dayton. For example:

If you visit Sole Touchers at 37 S. St. Clair St. and mention First Friday, you receive 25% all shoes in store.

Vidia’s Closet on 27 S. St. Clair St., the women’s clothing boutique, is offering 20% off your entire purchase alongside a complementary glass of wine for in-store shoppers.

Talbott Tower, located 118 W First St, states that over 20 of their shops are offering discounts Friday, .

But that’s not all! Anyone uninterested in special discounts offered, First Friday still has so much to offer. For those who prefer taking in the local art scene, the ARTery at Front Street, which is housed at 1001 E. Second St. Bldg. 100 B-C entrance on the 3rd floor, is hosting their second annual pARTy from 5-9 p.m. Attendees will get to celebrate the start of the holiday season with other local art lovers in addition to being treated to light refreshments and wine.

Another notable spot of interest is the Dayton Society of Artists, who are opening their “Small but Mighty Gift and Fine Art Exhibition.” This exhibit focuses on art 12″ by 12″ or smaller, and there will be a gift shop for those looking to support the society. From 5-9 pm., at Front Street at 1001 E. Second Street, those interested can visit the Street Art Hop and purchase a variety of art and goods from up to 250 small business owners. This event is free and also offers parking.

The Dublin Pub at 300 Wayne Ave. will be hosting live music starting at 8:30. Stop by hear a performance by musician Dulahan, or have a drink during their 3-6 p.m. Happy Hour.

Whether you are a fan of music, art, food or more, First Friday has a lot to offer for those who love to support local art and businesses. Here is a full list of offers and activities available:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, FILM

The ARTery at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St., Bldg. 100 B-C entrance, 3rd floor: Share a toast and treats for the second annual pARTy at the ARTery from 5-9p.m.! Share a toast and treats and wish our favorite art lovers a great holiday season. Light refreshments and wine will be served.

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

The Contemporary Dayton, 25, W. Fourth St.: Shon Walters: The Hole Belly. This fusion of nature and craftsmanship will fill the entirety of the Co’s four galleries with work from a visionary sculptor renowned for his mastery in transforming found and sourced wood into awe-inspiring sculpture.

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Join in an open mic night hosted by local musician, Pat Arnold!

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris,” “Around Tokyo: Hiroshige II’s Views of Famous Places in Edo,” and “Living With Gods: Popular Prints from India” until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton Live, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: Sixteen-time Grammy® Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are joining forces and bringing “An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee” to the Schuster Center! Tickets and more information at Daytonlive.org.

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: The work of Dayton artist Bill Franz returns to Dayton Metro Library in a new exhibit, Jobs from A to Z – A Bill Franz Exhibit. The exhibit mingles photography and digital art together to form engaging pieces representing 26 different jobs, each one beginning with a letter of the alphabet.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to an opening reception for “Small but Mighty Gift and Fine Art Exhibition.” All work is 12″x12″ or smaller and includes a wide variety of mediums and styles. DSA will also have a gift shop full of goods like ornaments, cards, jewelry, and more! Light refreshments will be provided.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Dulahan starting at 8:30 pm.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Check out Dayton’s largest art community at this month’s Front Street Art Hop from 5-9 p.m.! Explore working art studios, galleries, shops, and boutiques. Meet our artists, enjoy live demonstrations, and new art exhibitions. Shop artwork, handcrafted goods, and antiques from more than 250 small business owners! Grab dinner or dessert from the food trucks in the courtyard. Arthops are always free to attend and we offer free onsite and surrounding parking.

Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Hear live music at the Brew Barn from 7-10 p.m.

The Human Race Theatre Company, The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St.: Enjoy a performance of “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous” at 8 p.m. Tickets and more information at https://humanracetheatre.org/

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” and “Priscilla” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

DINING AND DRINKS

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Exclusive happy hour is 4-6 p.m. with $10 tapas!

Great Miami Riverway Food n’ Brew Challenge: Download the Riverway App and choose an activity from the challenge to enter for a chance to win great prizes! More info at https://www.greatmiamiriverway.com/blog-entry/foodnbrewfall2023

Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips! Now taking reservations and catering orders!

Lock 27, 329 E. First St.: Happy Hour is back from 4 to 6 p.m.! Enjoy $2 off flagship, core, and seasonal Lock 27 Brewing drafts.

Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s $5 Pint Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Enjoy an evening of music and delicious food from 7 to 11 p.m.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

