BreakingNews
Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville’s family-friendly Party in the Park returns Friday

Centerville's Party in the Park is slated Friday, July 15 at Stubbs Park. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Centerville's Party in the Park is slated Friday, July 15 at Stubbs Park. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
1 hour ago

The Heart of Centerville Washington Township’s (HOCWT) final Party in the Park event of the summer will be held Friday, July 15 starting at 6 p.m. at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.

This concert, dining and shopping experience features numerous food trucks and over 30 curated vendors, boutiques and small businesses. A free rock painting activity for families will also be provided courtesy of local art businesses Artsy Mind, Raise Your Brush, and the Arts Commission of Centerville. The Fries Band will take the stage of the Stubbs Park amphitheater as the featured musical guest.

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrons stroll through the Party in the Park event in Centerville. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Patrons stroll through the Party in the Park event in Centerville. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrons stroll through the Party in the Park event in Centerville. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Patrons can also enjoy beer, wine and liquor sales from local Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends, and Bock Family breweries. If you like games of chance, there will be card games and a Big 6 Wheel game table.

The event, held rain or shine, will conclude with a screening of Disney’s “Encanto” beginning at 9:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to the park and bring their lawn chairs for The Fries Band rock concert and “Encanto” screening.

Combined ShapeCaption
Disney's "Encanto" will be shown during Centerville's Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Disney's "Encanto" will be shown during Centerville's Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Disney's "Encanto" will be shown during Centerville's Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Organizers noted about 3,000 people attended last month’s Party in the Park event. The first 100 event attendees arriving Friday will receive a free HOCWT canvas tote bag.

For more information, visit https://www.centervilleohio.gov/home.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Fries Band will be the featured musical guest for the Centerville Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Fries Band will be the featured musical guest for the Centerville Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Fries Band will be the featured musical guest for the Centerville Party in the Park event on July 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
2
Soft rock hitmakers Air Supply, performing Saturday at Rose, make...
3
British rockers The Cult, performing Friday at Rose, stay present in...
4
GET ACTIVE: Yoga studio adds glow in the dark, ‘80s theme to pump up...
5
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to play Levitt Pavilion

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top