Cincinnati band Ernie Johnson From Detroit, performing Saturday at Yellow Cab Tavern, provides eclectic mix

Ernie Johnson From Detroit performs the title track to its new album, “Swamp Nymph!”

Regional expansion: “We’ve played a bunch of new places and played to new people since we released the album at the beginning of March. We’re returning to some places we haven’t been in a while. We also expanded our scope beyond Ohio. We made a conscious effort to push this regionally. Nothing is going to happen if you’re not doing something, and the response has been positive. We’ve got lots of great feedback on the record. We’re selling records and merch at shows, so it feels like how it’s supposed to happen.”

Sound investment: “We’re not doing anything that hasn’t been done before but we feel we have something very different to offer. We’re staying true to our vision of the band and the more time we invest in it, the more we sound like us. People are enjoying it, and everybody feels good about what we’re putting out.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Ernie Johnson From Detroit with Jah Soul

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door; cover charge starts at 8 p.m.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: erniejohnsonfromdetroit.com