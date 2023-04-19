Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ returning to Nutter Center

Cirque du Soleil’s North America arena tour of “Corteo,” a stunning display of athleticism and theatrical magic, will return to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Nov. 16-19.
First produced in Montreal in 2005 and outstandingly presented at the Nutter Center in 2019, “Corteo” means cortege in Italian. The production centers on a clown who imagines his own funeral taking place within a festive carnival atmosphere.
Credit: Maja Prgomet
“Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us,” according to a news release.
In addition, the production uniquely places the stage central in the arena, dividing the venue with each half of the audience facing the other half. The set curtains are inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, add to the overall grandeur. The production has also been seen by over 10 million people in 20 countries on four continents.
“Corteo” will be performed Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
Tickets are now available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For a free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General ticket sales start Monday, April 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.
