‘Clue’ meets ‘Knives Out’: Comedy thriller ‘Deadline’ to premiere at Loft Theatre

Cincinnati actor and director Jason Podplesky helms the production. Podplesky, who staged an excellent production of “The Mousetrap” at Wright State University in September, memorably portrayed three roles in last season’s outstanding Human Race production of “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”

The all-local cast for this world premiere production consists of: Annie Pesch as Mara/Meredith (”Family Shots”); Josh Aaron McCabe as Don/Silas (”Everything That’s Beautiful”); Andrew Ian Adams as Dean/Trevor (”Airness”); Barry Mullholand as Bartholemew (Cincinatti Shakespeare Company); Christine Brunner as Devorah (”Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”); and Adelyn Rae Helms as Tabitha (TheatreLab Dayton’s “Something Rotten!”).

Joining Podplesky on the “Deadline” production team are: Ray Zupp, scenic design; John Rensel, lighting design; Janet G. Powell, costume design; Brando Triantafillou, sound design; k. Jenny Jones, fight director; Sarah Gomes, props; Mark Tynan, production stage manager; and Joseph Adams, production assistant.

Wells also notes that for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, the Human Race launches two new ticket initiatives: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

“It’s an invitation to laugh with us, be moved by a story, and share that experience with your neighbor,” she said.

The production was originally scheduled Oct. 27-Nov. 13 but has been postponed one week due to cast illness.

HOW TO GO

What: “Deadline”

Where: Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Nov. 3-20

Cost: $10-$53

Tickets: Visit daytonlive.org

More info: Visit humanracetheatre.org