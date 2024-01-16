BreakingNews
Man killed in shooting outside Dayton rec center ID’d

Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper perform Thursday: How to get tickets

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Events
By
17 minutes ago
X

Grammy winners Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper will perform Thursday, Jan. 18 at the YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs.

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Ticketmaster.com. No cell phones allowed. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. The YS Firehouse is located at 225 Corry St.

ExploreDave Chappelle brings exclusive film screenings to his new venue in Yellow Springs

In related news, last week Chappelle hosted special screenings of writer/director Jeymes Samuel’s “The Book of Clarence” and writer/director Ava DuVernay’s “Origin.” Samuel participated in a post-screening Q&A but DuVernay was unable to appear in-person due to inclement weather. This event was part of a series dubbed “YS Firehouse Sound Check Series.”

In Other News
1
Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre kicks off 2024 with ‘Century of Cinema’...
2
‘Rising star of the conducting world’: Kensho Watanabe joins DPO at...
3
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
4
UD Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop offers virtual package
5
THINGS TO DO: List of what’s happening in Dayton this weekend

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top