Day Air Ballpark hosts family-friendly Movie Night this weekend

Day Air Ballpark will host Donatos Movie Night on Friday, Aug. 18 with a feature presentation of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The film, rated PG, will be shown on the ballpark’s 2,000-square-foot HD video board. The gates for the event open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Families are invited to bring a blanket and find a spot in the outfield grass.

Click here for “The Super Mario Bros Movie” trailer.

Families and children will have a chance to meet Dayton Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, enjoy carnival games and other activities, participate in a raffle with great prizes, hang out with the Dragons Green Team and more.

To request up to five free tickets, order a pizza from a participating Dayton-area Donatos location before Aug. 18. There will be a box top form to request the tickets or instructions to follow online.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. For more information, visit www.daytondragons.com/movienight.