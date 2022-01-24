Hamburger icon
Dayton Ballet to honor artistic director in winter concert

Dayton Ballet’s artistic director Karen Russo Burke is pictured working with dancers while composer Austin Jaquith looks on. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Dayton Ballet’s artistic director Karen Russo Burke is pictured working with dancers while composer Austin Jaquith looks on. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Events
By , Dayton
Updated 40 minutes ago

Dayton Ballet will present “Sapphire Celebration,” a salute to Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as artistic director, Feb. 11-13 at the Victoria Theatre.

Karen Russo Burke is the artistic director of Dayton Ballet.

Karen Russo Burke is the artistic director of Dayton Ballet.

Four ballets comprise this program showcasing creative, acclaimed choreographers bolstering the organization’s desire to push the boundaries of technique and conversation of dance.

Opening the program will be Burke’s lively “Scherzo,” choreographed to the music of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Next, choreographer Peggy Saunders’ “Sur le Fil,” set to the soundtrack of the 2001 film Amélie, offers a fun and flirty duet exploring the mischievous nature of love.

Internationally acclaimed choreographer Ma Cong’s modern ballet “Calling” incorporates six dancers performing to the music of Goran Bregović, a Yugoslav musician of Serbian and Croatian descent.

The late Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain” will conclude the program. Premiering in 1981 for the Joffrey Ballet’s Silver Anniversary, “Light Rain” is a ballet in three movements set to an original score by Douglas Adamz and Russ Gauthier, who filled their work with Eastern rhythms. In particular, the title refers to “a rain of light as seen in the subtle shimmering by the dancers and special lighting effects that occur on stage.” The piece was a signature routine for the Joffrey Ballet throughout the ‘80s, 90s and into the 2000s until Arpino’s death in 2008.

HOW TO GO

What: “Sapphire Celebration”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Feb. 11-13; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $5

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

FYI: All patrons over the age of 6 must wear a mask.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

