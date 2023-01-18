Dayton Winter Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals at 30-plus places

Zahora is hoping the community comes out to support the participating restaurants and numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

For each meal sold a dollar per meal will go to help support the MVRA Education Foundation and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Condado Tacos at the Greene, Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District, CBCB Grill in Beavercreek, Greek Street in Centerville and Butter Cafe on Brown Street near the University of Dayton will join the promotion for the first time. Also, Station House Restaurant in the St. Leonard Retirement Community in Centerville is returning after more than four years with a featured menu from Chef Matthew Willis.

In addition to new participating restaurants, some meals may have a higher price point. Meals this year range in price from $20.23-$50.23. Last year the meals topped out at $45.22. According to Zahora, the slight increase stems from restaurants passing along increasing food costs.

“We have an awesome selection of restaurants participating and covering lots of different price points,” Zahora said. “We are proud to have new restaurants joining us this year. We really have something for everyone with options and price points for everyone. The best part is, geographically, there are options all over the Miami Valley. Typically after the holidays dining out slows down some. This event gets people back out to try something new and support so many of our awesome restaurant establishments. It always has a huge positive impact for our local restaurant community and offers diners fresh, exciting options to enjoy.”

In addition to strongly encouraging reservations, Zahora asks for continued patience for servers, hosts and hostesses that serve as the faces of these restaurants.

The participating restaurants and menus that were available are included below.

2023 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Please note — calling ahead is recommended for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511- $25.23 First course: Choice of 1 Minestrone Soup German Potato Soup Caprese Bruschetta Dip; Entrée Course: Tortellini Alfredo with Italian Chicken Sausage or Homemade chicken sausage tossed with tri-colored cheese tortellini in our house made Alfredo sauce or Chicken Schnitzel, lightly breaded chicken cutlets sautéed and topped with a citrus beurre blanc and served with roasted bacon Brussel sprouts: Dessert: Choice of Cherry Almond Bread Pudding or Cannoli

Backwater Voodoo, 3 South Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522 - $25.23 First course: Soup or Salad - Cup of Cajun Gumbo, Green Salad; Entrees: Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya with rice or Fried Catfish Basket with slaw, and “Tiki tots”; Dessert: Fudgy Coca-Cola Cake

Basil’s on Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek (937) 702-3160 and Basil’s on Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy (937) 875-2068 - $30.23., First course: Tomato Bruschetta- Garlic tomatoes with bread, EVOO, balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil. Second Course: Chicken & Shrimp Bacon Penne Pasta - Penne pasta tossed in our garlic cream sauce with chicken, gulf shrimp, bacon crumbles, blistered tomatoes, spinach, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese or Steak Medallion- Grilled medallions with chimichurri sauce, house potatoes, vegetables, crowned with Fried Delmonico Onions; Third Course: House made mixed berry crème brulee topped with whipped cream.

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099 First course: Choice of Soup of the day or Romaine Salad, Spinach Salad, Caesar Salad Substitute a Carvers Wedge Salad for $4 With choice of: Mashed potatoes, baked potato, rice pilaf, French fries or vegetable. $20.23 Entrée Selections: Pasta Florentine Alfredo - Tomatoes, asparagus, spinach sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with Parmesan and garlic butter tossed in our house alfredo sauce. $25.23 Entrée Selections: Roasted Tomato & Pepperjack Chicken - 8oz Chicken Breast baked in our house seasonings topped with roasted tomatoes, garlic & a pepperjack mornay sauce; $30.23 Entrée Selections: Cajun Haddock 9 oz. fresh wild-caught Atlantic Haddock fillet blackened and topped with our chile oil and sweet pepper relish or Prime Rib - 7 oz. prime rib, rubbed with our house herb blend then slow roasted overnight; $35.23 Entrée Selections: Filet Stroganoff - 6oz Filet mignon tips sautéed in butter with garlic, onions, mushrooms, in a rich cream sauce over buttered egg noodles. Dessert: Crème Brûlée or Chocolate Mousse. Restaurant week charity menu not valid with any coupons or discounts

CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 426-3287: $20.23 First course: Choice of Homemade Tortilla Chips served with homemade queso and salsa, Pretzel Bites served with homemade queso, homemade Mozzarella Sticks served with homemade sauce or Hand Breaded Whole Mushrooms served with homemade Ranch dressing; Second (Entree): Choice of One of our 8 Specialty Hand Pressed Fresh Sirloin Burgers served with our Hand Cut Fries or 10 Jumbo Hand Breaded Wings with our Signature Breading and Seasoning or Steak Tips (Our Homemade Steak Tips) in our Homemade Gravy served with mashed potatoes and a veggie of your Choice: Dessert: Brownie Sundae or Peanut Butter Pie

Condado Tacos, 4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek, (937) 705-6528 $23 per diner Excluding tax, gratuity, and additional beverages. First course: Drinks Choose one: House margarita, Skinny margarita, frozen margarita Cactus Juice, Flavors Add a flavor +$2 per glass blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry, white peach. Second course: Dip Choose One Full-Sized Dip: Queso - Choose any Blanco, Fire-Roasted Elote, Chorizo, Dirty, Smoked Cheddar or Brussel Simmons Queso (seasonal feature); Guacamole Choose Any Traditional, Pineapple, or Pico Guac; Mexican Street Corn Off-the-cob, fire-roasted corn sautéed with garlic, jalapeños, lime, and red onion and topped with aioli, Cotija cheese, Tajín, and chopped cilantro; Third course: Tacos, Bowl or Nachos - Choose one 2 Taco Suggestions - Choose from any of our suggested tacos including our winter feature, the Tequila-Lime Steak Taco; Fire-Roasted Street Bowl featured Packed Bowl Roasted chicken, rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, Cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, Tajín, and a lime wedge; Skywalker Nachos Substitute protein: Braised Beef Brisket + $1.25, Tequila-lime Steak + $1.25 Fan favorite nachos with rice, black beans, queso blanco, roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro + onions, pickled jalapeños, corn salsa, salsa roja over house-made chips

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 938-5244 $35 per person (substitutions/splits politely declined), First course: Warm Chevre and Pear-goat cheese, pear- cranberry chutney, spiced honey , grilled focaccia; Second course:Market greens-radish, onion, cherry tomato, house vinaigrette, crouton, Third course: Choose one - Walleye - tempura walleye, fries, chipotle remoulade, brussels slaw; Egg battered chicken - Smashed potato, grilled asparagus, chili picatta; Petite Tender - 7 oz Keener Farm petite tender, oyster mushroom, spiced carrot puree, black garlic demi; Dessert: : Lemon mascarpone dumpling - Strawberry preserves, whipped cream

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494 $30.23 (plus tax, beverages and gratuity). First Course: Caesar Salad - Romaine, grated parmesan, and herbed croutons, Peasant Salad - lettuce, spinach, bacon, egg, onion, cheddar, peas, peppers, and peasant dressing, or Balsamic Salad - mixed greens, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, gorgonzola; Second Course: Prosciutto Artichoke Pasta – linguine, olive oil/garlic sauce, prosciutto, artichokes, tomatoes, and spinach, or Pesto Chicken Pasta – linguine, grilled chicken, basil pesto, chopped tomatoes, pine nuts, feta, and roasted red peppers, or Truffle Mushroom Pizza – portabellas, prosciutto, gorgonzola and truffle oil, or Basil Shrimp Pizza - sautéed shrimp, fresh and sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mozzarella, Romano, and basil pesto sauce; Third Course: Tiramisu– Lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, chocolate or Crème Brulee – creamy vanilla scented filling with a crackly sugar top and a dollop of raspberry puree

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355 First Course (choose one): Cup of Chicken Tortilla soup or soup of the day, BLT, Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad, Burrata Bruschetta Toasted ciabatta - chopped burrata, bruschetta tomatoes; Main Course: Slow Roasted Prime Rib* - hand-carved, homemade au jus, creamy horseradish sauce by request, choice of loaded baked potato or Parmesan mashed potatoes; Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes - Bold remoulade, wonton slaw, seasoned steak fries; Tomahawk Prime Pork Chop* Wood-grilled certified Duroc pork chop, cognac cream sauce, red wine poached apples, green chile mac & cheese; Parmesan Crusted Chicken - Blistered tomato-basil beurre blanc, Parmesan mashed potatoes, asparagusDesserts (choose one): Chocolate Brownie Sundae, Creme Brulée or Cheesecake Squares, Warm Carrot Cake with salted caramel sauce. Price not posted.

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759 First course: Bruschetta chicken on a toasted baguette, Entrée Selection (choose one): Pan Seared Orange Roughy with Baked Beer Macaroni & Cheese and Cajun Slaw, $20.23 or Bacon Wrapped meatloaf with a Cheese Sauce served with Baked Beans and Brussel Sprouts, $25.23 or Sticky Glazed Beef Short Rib with Baked Beer Macaroni & Cheese and a Spicy Cajun Slaw, $35.23, Dessert: Blueberry Cobbler

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204 First course (choose one appetizer): Ravioli Español, Bruschetta Bread or Shrimp Cocktail, Entree Choice $20.23 options: Lasagna Meat Sauce or Fettuccine Alfredo add chicken or shrimp for $5; Entree Option for $30.23: Grilled Salmon with Pasta Florentine or Franco’s Spaghetti w/sausage and mushrooms; Entree Option for $40.23: Grilled Lamb Chops with risotto and green beans or Veal Chop with Marsala Demi Glaze over pasta; Dessert (choose one): Raspberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Cake or Tiramisu

Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, (937) 640-3295 $20.23 Three Course Meal – carryout available Choose an Entrée: GYRO (Choice of Lamb, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork Belly, Keftedes or Veggie), Zeus Fry (Large Fry with Tzatziki, Feta, Scallions, and your choice of protein), Greek Salad (Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette, and your choice of protein); Choose a Side: Greek Fry (Tzatziki, Feta, Scallions) Soup (Avgolemono or Greek Lentil Soup) Half Greek Salad (Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette) Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie) Dolmades (4 Stuffed Grape Leaves) Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna); Choose a Dessert: Baklava - Buttered Phyllo, Walnuts, Honey-Lemon Syrup

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271 3-Course Meal for 2 starting at $25.23 Starters (choose 1 to share): French Fries Seasoned Waffle Fries Sweet Potato Fries Onion Rings Southern Style Okra Entrees: $25.23 - 2 Sandwich plates each served with 2 sides; $35.23 - 2 Dinner plates each served with 2 sides & cornbread; $40.23 - 2 Smokehouse Combo 1 Plates (Ribs & 1 Meat) each served with 2 sides and cornbread; Dessert: (choose 2) Cobbler (peach, cherry, blackberry, & apple), Turtle Brownie or Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jollity, 127 E. 3rd St., Dayton, (937) 938-9089 $35.23 First Course: Beet Salad - Roasted Beets, Smoked Lentils, Herb Yogurt, Pistachio, Greens; Second Course: Brussel Sprouts - Fermented BBQ, Japanese Mustard Aioli, Scallion, Bonito: Third Course: Classic Koji Burger - 2 Koji aged patties, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Sesame Soy Kewpie, Milkbun

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000 - 3 Course Meals for $25.23 – Carryout available Starters: Appetizers, soups, salads, humus, lentil soup, house salad, Ezme chicken vegetable soup shepherd salad, Babaganus,Haydari, pilaki, tabuli, eggplant w/sauce falafel Entrees: A variety of kebabs, Lahana sarma, chicken delight, doner special mousakka, vegeterian mousakka, vegetable stew, vegetable stew with lamb or chicken, fillet of tilapia, fillet of salmon; Dessert: Rice pudding or almond pudding

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton, (937) 236-4329 Dine-in and carryout available Starters: House salad - Greens, cheese blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Caesar salad Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and shaved parmesan; Entrees: Red Snapper Veracruz Style - Pan seared snapper topped with sauteed onions, garlic, capers, tomatoes, green olives, jalapeno, oregano and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served on a bed of garlic parmesan rice, $25.23; Angus Reserve Top Sirloin - 8 oz USDA Prime 45-day wet aged sirloin. Cooked to order and toped with bearnaise sauce. Served with fresh grilled asparagus, $25.23. Parmesan Crusted Chicken - Fresh chicken tenderloins breaded, pan-fried and topped with a garlic chive wine sauce. Served with fresh grilled asparagus, $22.23; Shrimp fettuccine - Fettuccine alfredo with sauteed shrimp, scallions, garlic and mushrooms in our white wine lemon butter sauce, $22.23; Dessert: Mini mixed berry beignets, Mini assorted chocolate beignets

Salar, 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999 For $35.22, choose one appetizer and one entrée from the following Appetizers: Aguadito de pollo, chicken chicarrones; Entrées: Artichoke Alfredo, fettuccini in roasted garlic alfredo sauce, topped with grilled artichoke hearts and toasted pine nuts or Chicken Skewers topped with green onion salsa, served on a bed of jasmine rice with fresh corn sauteed in cilantro brown butter. For $50.22, choose one appetizer and one entrée from the following: Appetizers: Aguadito de pollo, chicken chicarrones, Gala apple salad, beef empanada blue cheese & beet salad; Entrées: Pan Seared Mahi-Mahi with Yukon and leek purée, grilled asparagus, and champagne sauce or Grilled Beef Tenderloin Filet with squash and goat cheese risotto, roasted vegetables, and blue cheese sauce

Station House, 8200 Provincial Way, Dayton, (937) 439-7154 3-course for $20.23 Appetizer: Tomato Bisque with herb crouton or Artichoke and spinach stuffed mushrooms Salad: Caesar or Apple cranberry; Entree: Wild Mushroom Carbonara or Chicken Zorba Grilled chicken, spinach, feta cheese, penne pasta or Grilled center cut sirloin, smashed taters Buttermilk rings, herb butter

The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032 Carryout also available $29.23. First Course: Sweet Potato Mash Mashed sweet potatoes, mixed with agave syrup, topped with spring onions and served with fresh tortilla chips; Second Course: Chinchablos Quesadilla with seasoned chicken, locally-sourced cheese, salsa and house-made guacamole: Third Course: Chili Con Carne Brit-Style Gourmet chili prepared with fresh ingredients and a bit of a kick, served on a bed of basmati rice, with sour cream and locally-sourced lettuce

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Winter Restaurant Week

When: Jan. 22-29

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$50.23

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-6872 (MVRA) or www.dineoutdayton.com