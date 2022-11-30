DCDC cancels ‘In the Spirit of... Grace’ holiday show

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has canceled its holiday production of “In the Spirit of... Grace,” which was to be held Dec. 17 and 18 at the Dayton Convention Center.
The liturgical dance and gospel-driven “In the Spirit of...” is among DCDC’s most familiar and anticipatory offerings in any given season. This year’s production was to be staged and directed by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC chief artistic and producing director.
“DCDC wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to sponsors, donors, patrons and other members of the DCDC family for their continuing promotion and support,” said the organization in a statement. “Despite the necessary cancellation of this year’s holiday celebration, DCDC is enthusiastically investing its time, talent and treasure in the second half of the performance season.”
“Rising production costs and very sluggish ticket sales with the economy, people have to make personal financial decisions about limited disposable income for entertainment opportunities,” added Jay Peterson, DCDC director of marketing and special events. “Combine that with a number of other holiday shows and activities in the region, and it leads to lower than anticipated ticket sales. It was a difficult decision to cancel this show that is beloved by our community, but it came down to a wise business decision for the good of the company.”
DCDC will return Feb. 4 and 5, 2023 at the Victoria Theatre for a world premiere production that will initiate DCDC’s national Black Tour itinerary. The performance will include new choreography by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans.
In the meantime, you can see dance artists with DCDC in the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Dec. 2 and 3 at the Schuster Center as well as University of Dayton’s “Christmas on Campus” among other community engagements.
Current ticket holders should contact the Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630 to receive a refund, credit for future performance, or make a tax-deductible donation.
