Fundraiser to feature soups from 19 Dayton-area restaurants, chefs

As is the story of so many fundraisers in town, the Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting House of Bread began with a small group who wanted to do something to help the organization’s mission.
“(The event) started over 10 years ago by a small group at CESO in Centerville, who wanted to support our mission,” said Melodie Bennett, executive director for House of Bread. “The employees made soups and bought bread and about 50 people gathered to enjoy soup and conversation. CESO volunteers organized for the first five years. From there it grew to a few locations in the area, and was held in the fall, as a fundraiser for House of Bread.”
Empty Bowls was last held in February 2020 at the Marriott near the University of Dayton with more than 500 people attending the two seatings and enjoying 24 soups. The event returns Thursday, Feb. 23 to the Marriott and will be the non-profit’s only fundraiser for the year with proceeds going to serve a hot, nutritious lunchtime meal to anyone in need 365 days a year.
The event has continued to grow with local restaurants and chefs donating soup for the event and a group of dedicated volunteers coordinating the picking up and heating of the soups.
“We’re bringing it back as a primary fundraiser but also as a way for friends and supporters to gather and show support for our continued work throughout the pandemic,” said Bennett.
This year they have 19 restaurants and caterers confirmed for the event:
• 10 Wilmington Place, Crab Cream Soup
• Amber Rose, French Onion
• DeLish, French Onion
• House of Bread, French Onion
• Jaqua’s at The Greene, TBD
• Jimmy’s Ladder 11, Cabbage Roll Soup
• Mudlick Tavern, TBD
• Mama Di Salvos, TBD
• Marriott, TBD
• McAllister’s Deli, Veggie Chili (vegan & gluten free)
• Son’s of Italy, TBD
• The Last Queen, Cream of Mushroom (vegan)
• Wheat Penny, TBD
• Key Ingredient Catering, TBD
• Soca, Creamy Chicken & Potato Soup
• Morgan’s Eatery, Smoked Turkey Chili
• Lumpia Queen, TBD
• The West Social Tap & Table, TBD
• Taco Street, TBD
Tickets are $50 and there are two seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Guests can sample soups from the various local restaurants and chefs along with breads from Texas Roadhouse and bread knots from Illy’s Fire Pizza in addition to desserts and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. Guests will also receive a hand crafted commemorative bowl from local potter Stephanie Beiser as part of their ticket, which $35 is tax deductible. Organizers say they hope to net $25,000 on the event.
They are hoping to sell 500 tickets but can accommodate over 600. If you’re hungry and looking for something different to do this week they hope you will choose this event.
“(This fundraiser) is symbolic of our mission,” said Bennett. “No one’s bowl should be empty. We operate every day of the year to alleviate hunger. If people cannot attend, they can still support at www.houseofbread.org/donate.”
HOW TO GO
What: Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting House of Bread
Where: Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
When: Seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23
Cost: $50, tickets are available on the House of Bread website. www.houseofbread.org/events/
