Fundraiser to feature soups from 19 Dayton-area restaurants, chefs

“We’re bringing it back as a primary fundraiser but also as a way for friends and supporters to gather and show support for our continued work throughout the pandemic,” said Bennett.

This year they have 19 restaurants and caterers confirmed for the event:

• 10 Wilmington Place, Crab Cream Soup

• Amber Rose, French Onion

• DeLish, French Onion

• House of Bread, French Onion

• Jaqua’s at The Greene, TBD

• Jimmy’s Ladder 11, Cabbage Roll Soup

• Mudlick Tavern, TBD

• Mama Di Salvos, TBD

• Marriott, TBD

• McAllister’s Deli, Veggie Chili (vegan & gluten free)

• Son’s of Italy, TBD

• The Last Queen, Cream of Mushroom (vegan)

• Wheat Penny, TBD

• Key Ingredient Catering, TBD

• Soca, Creamy Chicken & Potato Soup

• Morgan’s Eatery, Smoked Turkey Chili

• Lumpia Queen, TBD

• The West Social Tap & Table, TBD

• Taco Street, TBD

Tickets are $50 and there are two seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Guests can sample soups from the various local restaurants and chefs along with breads from Texas Roadhouse and bread knots from Illy’s Fire Pizza in addition to desserts and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. Guests will also receive a hand crafted commemorative bowl from local potter Stephanie Beiser as part of their ticket, which $35 is tax deductible. Organizers say they hope to net $25,000 on the event.

They are hoping to sell 500 tickets but can accommodate over 600. If you’re hungry and looking for something different to do this week they hope you will choose this event.

“(This fundraiser) is symbolic of our mission,” said Bennett. “No one’s bowl should be empty. We operate every day of the year to alleviate hunger. If people cannot attend, they can still support at www.houseofbread.org/donate.”

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting House of Bread

Where: Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

When: Seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23

Cost: $50, tickets are available on the House of Bread website. www.houseofbread.org/events/