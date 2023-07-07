Gem City sounds: Reflecting on first six months of 2023 local releases

Since we’re halfway through 2023, it’s time to recap the eclectic mix of local releases thus far starting with Guided By Voices’ 37th album, “La La Land,” which dropped in January. It’s the 13th full-length from the current lineup and the follow-up to “Tremblers and Goggles By Rank.” A new album, “Welshpool Frillies,” is out July 21.

Bluegrass stalwarts Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers released “Let Time Ride,” while Andrew Gabbard of Gabbard Brothers and Buffalo Killers explored classic country on his solo album, “Cedar City Sweetheart.”

There were other notable albums including “Strange Fruit” from reggae-soul-funk outfit Luv Locz Experiment, “Best Friends Forever” from indie rockers the 1984 Draft, R&B singer Luther Suede’s “Pride Over Love” and “War Poems, We Rested” from R.Ring, the long-running project with Kelley Deal of the Breeders and Mike Montgomery of Ampline.

Human Cannonball frontman Jesse Remnant self-released the album, “Another Freak of the Flood,” Moves Global released “Still Talkin My Shhhh” from rapper SleekoGotBars and Gabe Maas and the Bruins released the full-length, “GMATB Live,” and three-song EP, “College Hill Tennis Club.”

Top EPs

Speaking of EPs, there have been some stellar shortform releases in 2023 like the debut from Bomb Bunny, Wreck League’s “Break of Time” and “The Predator Nominate EP,” a collection of previously unreleased songs from Brainiac.

Indie rocker Mike Bankhead released “I Am Experienced,” his first foray into Black themes and musical styles like blues, R&B and gospel. Folkies the Nautical Theme dropped “Get Somewhere,” and Moves Global released “Sincerely Yours,” a three-song offering from rapper Eman Jones and singer Luther Suede.

Other EPs include freak folkies Gran Gran’s “An EP,” “Nonphysical Effects” from pop-rockers Bird Brain Breakfast, R&B artist Roni’s “True Romance” and “Five Tragedies” from indie rockers the Special Dark.

The Singles

The first two quarters of 2023 offered up some stellar singles like “Show Me” from synth-pop outfit TV Queens, rapper Candy Barz’s “Angel Reese,” “It’s Worth a Shot” from bluegrass musician Chris Davis, Eman Jones’ “Finer Things” and “Generational Support” from folkie Brother Hill.

Rapper Yellopain dropped a string of singles, including “On A Leash” and “Mind of a Hater.” The most recent, “Forgiveness,” hit streaming on May 2. Toxic Nobility released a pair of singles, “DWMO” and “Call to Rise,” as did Rude Scholar with the new wave-flavored “Whispers in the Mist” and “Undercovers,” and hard rockers Motel Faces with “She Is Love” and “Another Shot Tonight.”

That’s a brief look at the past six months of local music. There’s plenty more music forthcoming.

