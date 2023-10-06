GET ACTIVE: Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience showcases the great outdoors

Exploring, educating and enjoying — the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience provides a strong connection to the great outdoors.

“It’s fun for the whole family and for people who may have never explored outdoor adventure activities,” said Brent Anslinger, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation program manager. “This is a great introduction to how to enjoy a healthy, active, outdoor lifestyle. It’s about trying new things that may turn into the passion of a lifetime, connecting to local resources, and celebrating Dayton as ‘The Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest.’”

The two-day event, which typically draws more than 15,000 attendees, is Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Eastwood MetroPark. There will be outdoor activities, competitions, live entertainment and family fun.

“It’s a joy to see so many different people of varying ages, backgrounds and interests come together to celebrate this one thing we all have in common — a love of the great outdoors,” said Angela Moore, interim outdoor recreation events coordinator.

Give it a try

Climbing, cycling, fishing, slacklining, paddling — the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience offers a variety of activities for all ages and skill levels. A new activity this year is ziplining, which will take place Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

“It’s a chance to find new ways to play outdoors,” Anslinger said. “We want to showcase what is possible in the outdoors that can connect the community to nature.”

The Get Outside Tour Outdoor School will offer presentations on a variety of topics from Backcountry Essentials and Van Life to Intro to Birding and Leave No Trace.

“In addition, it will be fun to see the new Wagner Subaru Overlanding Camping Showcase as Subaru enthusiasts show off their camping set ups out of the back of their cars,” Anslinger said.

Play spectator

Festivalgoers don’t need to break a sweat to enjoy the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience.

“You can just stop by to watch pro athletes demo incredible feats on the bike or slackline, enjoy the food, music and beer sales (which) benefit the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation,” Anslinger said.

The DockDogs competition is always a crowd favorite while anglers may prefer to check out the National Association of Professional River Anglers Super Wade Fishing Tournament.

There are also opportunities to shop for used gear, learn more about local outdoor clubs or enjoy a tasty treat from one of the many food trucks that will be on site.

“Recreating, exploring, learning and just being present in nature has so many benefits and this festival showcases all the opportunities to connect with nature in our region,” Moore said.

HOW TO GO

What: Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

When: Oct. 7-8; Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton

Cost: Admission and parking are free

More info: Visit https://outdoorx.metroparks.org/