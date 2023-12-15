Give the gift of fun across Dayton region this holiday season

Here are 10 ideas as the gift-giving season hits full speed:

ICE, ICE BABY

1. MetroParks Ice Rink Season Pass

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: A family pass to the region’s largest outdoor ice rink includes season-long admission and skate rental for up to five people. The rink has a full slate of holiday events on tap to help celebrate the season and there will be a variety of fun themed nights and family skate days in 2024 — think Swiftie Skate and Disco Skate — to enjoy with family and friends. Warm up with a cup of cocoa in the comfort tent as the pass is also good for a discount at the RiverScape Café.

Cost: Individual: $40. Family pass (for up to five people): $120

Info: www.metroparks.org/ice-rink/

2. Chiller Cold Cash

NTPRD Chiller, 301 West Main St., Springfield

Details: Incorporating public skating, lessons, hockey and even birthday parties, the NTPRD Chiller combines fun and fitness seamlessly. From itty-bitty first-time skaters to veteran adult hockey players looking to get back into the game, the Chiller has programs for all ages and ability levels. While the Chiller doesn’t have annual passes, gift cards are available, and a family of four can enjoy a public skate session for just $38, including skate rental.

Cost: Chiller Cold Cash gift cards are available in any denomination and never expire.

Info: www.ntprdchiller.com

TIME TO SOAR

3. iFly Cincinnati

7689 Warehouse Row, Liberty Township

Details: Experience the freedom of flight with a one-of-a-kind indoor skydiving experience at iFly Cincinnati. Holiday gift offers include the Exclusive Gift — the premier four-flight package, shared by two flyers, including High Flights and videos — or the Essential Gift, a great introductory package which includes two flights for one person. Individual flight vouchers are also available.

Cost: Exclusive Gift: $149. Essential Gift: $69. 2 Flights Voucher: $89.99 (online sale prices)

Info: www.iflyworld.com

4. Sky Zone Annual Pass

976 Senate Drive, Dayton

Details: Jump into 2024 on a high note at Sky Zone. Check out the new Mega Launch Slide, Grand Prix Slide and multi-purpose Air Court as well as the always-popular Foam Zone and freestyle jumping area. The annual pass is good for up to two hours of jump time every day from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Cost: Annual pass: $179.99; 90-Day Pass: $74.99

Info: www.skyzone.com/dayton

FAMILY FUN

5. Club Cowvin Membership

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: The Club Cowvin membership includes months of fun for the whole family. Activities include miniature golf, driving range, batting cages, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, and Moovers & Shakers rides. Also, there will be unlimited Cowtherine’s Carousel rides beginning in summer 2024. Special member-only deals are also available throughout the year.

Cost: Children (11 and younger): $75. Adults (12 and older): $125. Prices go up in January 2024.

Info: https://youngsdairy.com/

6. Mike’s Ticket to Ride Club

Mike’s Indoor Bike Park, 1300 E. First St., Dayton

Details: Ride all day, every day with Mike’s Ticket to Ride. Join Mike’s Ticket to Ride Club for unlimited access to two floors of indoor riding fun during normal business hours. Also, members can bring a friend for free on the first Friday of each month. Bikes, scooters and skateboards are welcome. Rentals are available.

Cost: $49.99 per month. You can cancel at any time.

Info: www.MikesBikePark.com

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

7. Friends of Aullwood Membership

Nature center: 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton; Farm: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Details: Combining recreation and education, members can connect with nature all year long with unlimited general admission to both the nature center and farm. The membership enables families to enjoy the scenic trails and help support Aullwood’s educational programs. Friends of Aullwood also receive discounts on summer camps and special events and enjoy reciprocal free admission to more than 150 nature centers across the country.

Cost: Students: $25. Adults: $50. Family/household (two adults and all children under 18 in the same household): $80 family/household.

Info: https://aullwood.audubon.org/

8. Glen Helen Membership

405 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: Explore more than 15 miles of rustic trails amid the grand limestone cliffs and along the winding creeks. Visit the Raptor Center which houses more than 20 native raptors and birds. Membership benefits include free parking, free and discounted programs and events, newsletter subscription and free admission to more than 100 nature centers nationwide.

Cost: Supporter membership: $40. Contributor membership: $100

Info: www.glenhelen.org

FUN “FORE” ALL

9. Off Par Golf & Social Membership

14 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

Details: Golfers can try their hand at more than 100 golf courses without leaving the zip code by playing in one of Off Par Golf & Social’s seven state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators. A full-service bar featuring a selection of Dayton and Cincinnati microbrews as well as food from Pies & Pints adds to the fun. A monthly membership includes 10 hours of play at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 50 percent off weekend rentals starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

Cost: $199 per month (auto renews until cancelled). Gift cards in any denomination also available.

Info: www.offpar.com

10. Topgolf Cincinnati - West Chester

9568 Water Front Drive, West Chester Township

Details: With more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, more than a dozen games to choose from, a rooftop terrace as well as a bar and restaurant, a trip to Topgolf Cincinnati – West Chester can be fun for avid golfers and first-timers alike. Platinum members get unlimited game play hours as well as discounts on food and merchandise.

Cost: Platinum Club membership (1-2 individuals): $720 annually. Topgolf gift cards can also be purchased. Through Dec. 24, you can receive a $15 Game Play Bonus Card for every $50 in Topgolf gift cards purchased online or in-venue.

Info: https://topgolf.com/us/west-chester/