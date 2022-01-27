Hamburger icon
‘HAMILTON’ TICKETS: Your best dates to catch the big show

The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

By , Dayton
Updated 1 hour ago

Tickets for “Hamilton” are going fast but more availability has been announced for performances through Feb. 6 at the Schuster Center.

Today, Jan. 27, Dayton Live acknowledged “great seats” for the following dates:

Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In related news, “Hamilton” authorized a student ticket rush for a limited number of seats for today’s Jan. 27 performance. Tickets will be $49 with a valid student ID at the Schuster Center Ticket Office starting two hours prior to the performance.

Also, the show’s digital ticket lottery concluded today at noon.

Explore‘A feast of art’: Groundbreaking ‘Hamilton’ on the horizon

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 6; Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

