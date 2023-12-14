‘Impractical Jokers’ star brings comedy tour to Dayton

Joe Gatto will bring his “Night of Comedy” tour to the Schuster Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
The comedian is best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
Gatto is also passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. According to a press release, he advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends which operates on Long Island, New York catering to mainly senior and disabled pups. He also hosts the comedy podcast “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host offer advice to fans. He also lives his life “by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.”
A limited number of post show Meet & Greet tickets are available. Fans who purchase the VIP Meet & Greet will also be able to take a photo with Gatto. Admission to the performance is not included with the VIP Meet & Greet ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance, in addition to a show ticket.
HOW TO GO
What: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
Tickets: $40.25-$100.25
More information: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
FYI: The show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Parental discretion advised.
