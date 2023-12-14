‘Impractical Jokers’ star brings comedy tour to Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
53 minutes ago
X

Joe Gatto will bring his “Night of Comedy” tour to the Schuster Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The comedian is best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Gatto is also passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. According to a press release, he advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends which operates on Long Island, New York catering to mainly senior and disabled pups. He also hosts the comedy podcast “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host offer advice to fans. He also lives his life “by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.”

ExploreHuman Race presents bawdy ‘Reindeer Sessions’

A limited number of post show Meet & Greet tickets are available. Fans who purchase the VIP Meet & Greet will also be able to take a photo with Gatto. Admission to the performance is not included with the VIP Meet & Greet ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance, in addition to a show ticket.

HOW TO GO

What: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Tickets: $40.25-$100.25

More information: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

FYI: The show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Parental discretion advised.

In Other News
1
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
2
Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
3
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
4
The Neon celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with ‘Beat Street’ screening...
5
‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ a holiday mashup extravaganza at Victoria

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top