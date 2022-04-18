JUST IN: Grammy winner to perform first concert at Rose

In addition to achieving multi-platinum success as the lead singer and guitarist for Hootie and the Blowfish, Rucker has also had a successful country career, including four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $23.50-$113. The concert begins at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.