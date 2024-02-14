Justin Timberlake tour date in Columbus announced

In Cincinnati Luke Bryan announced a tour stop and in Columbus Justin Timberlake will appear in October at Nationwide Arena while Heart and Cheap Trick will play a May 15 show at Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena. The closest the Billy Joel and Rod Stewart tour is coming at this point will be Cleveland on Sept. 13, but we’ll be watching to see if more dates are added to that tour and all of the others.

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas:

LOCAL CONCERT VENUES

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392

Upcoming: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band, Feb. 24; Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Dayton Battle of the Bands, Feb. 22, March 9; Scythian and Arbo Celtic Rock, March 14

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: 38 Special, Feb. 24; Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: Video Games Live, March 2; The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Gem City R&B Kickback featuring Ashanti, Adina Howard, Changing Faces and 112, Feb. 23; Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience, Feb. 24; Casting Crowns, April 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1

Victoria Theatre

138 N. Main S.

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Indigo Girls, Feb. 23; Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Jeremy Camp, March 22; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; The Beach Boys, July 1; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute, June 21; Jewel and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Amon Amarth, May 7; Gary Allen, May 10; Brit Floyd, May 17; Let’s Sing Taylor - A live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift, June 1; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14; Trombone Shorty with Big Boi, June 18

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Upcoming: Less Than Jake, March 28

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ; Avenged Sevenfold, March 13; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; MercyMe, April 20; AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Russell Dickerson, March 2; Bailey Simmerman, March 9; Chappell Roan, March 10; Anthony Jeselnik, March 14; The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Metalocalypse featuring Dethklok, April 12; Emo Orchestra, April 17; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Todd Rundgren, April 24; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; Jacob Collier, June 4; Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power, June 5; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20; Ravi Coltrane, June 2

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Static-X and Sevendust, Feb. 27; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Sarah McLachlan, June 1; Cole Swindle, June 8

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; Dierks Bentley, June 15; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28; Joe Bonamassa, March 2; Marc Broussard, March 14; Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; Colin Hay, March 28; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Super Freak: The Rick James Story, May 1; Buddy Guy, June 29

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.

https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Columbus Crew Stadium

One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus

https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739

Upcoming: Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, May 16; The Original Misfits, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, May 17; Pantera, Stand, breaking Benjamin, May 18; Slipknot, limpbizkit, A Day to Remember, 311, May 19

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Feb. 20, 21; Playboi Carti, March 5; Three Dog Night, March 9; Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Heart with Cheap Trick, May 15; Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Pink, Oct. 9

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: Subtronics, Feb. 25; Two Door Cinema Club, March 5; Greensky Bluegrass, March 6; Russell Dickerson, March 7; Ministry, March 12; GROUPLOVE, March 19; Guster, March 22; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Say Anything, May 7; Kameron Marlowe, May 10; Bleachers, June 4; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; O.A.R., Aug. 29

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Sam Hunt, March 2; Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23