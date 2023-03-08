MetroParks celebrates Earth Day with annual Adopt-A-Park volunteer event

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A limited number of Adopt-A-Park Service Kits – pre-assembled kits for participants to safely clean greenspaces on your own time – will be offered to groups of up to five volunteers who wish to take on their own local projects. If you think your group could utilize Adopt-A-Park Service Kits, please visit www.metroparks.org/adopt to request a kit.

In 2022, more than 1845 pounds of litter was cleared from area greenspace parks. Additionally, 1820 pounds of recycled materials were collected and diverted from the landfill.

“Volunteers are critical to helping MetroParks meet its mission to protect the region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experience that inspire a personal connection with nature,” said Hymans. “We have so many opportunities beyond Adopt-A-Park for people to explore, too, it’s a great way to make friends, learn new skills and spend time outside.”

Registration is required and available online at www.metroparks.org/adopt. Groups are encouraged to register early to ensure space at available sites.

Learn more about MetroParks’ volunteer opportunities at metroparks.org/volunteer.