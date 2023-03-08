MetroParks celebrates Earth Day with annual Adopt-A-Park volunteer event

Five Rivers MetroParks’ 35th annual Adopt-A-Park event will be held on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hundreds of volunteers from across the region will come together to support protecting and cleaning the region’s parks and waterways.
Volunteers of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds will tackle 20 projects at 15 different MetroParks locations. Projects will include litter pick up, invasive species removal, tree planting and more. These projects will improve the environment and beautify the region’s natural areas.
“We’re so excited that Adopt-A-Park is on actual Earth Day this year,” said MetroParks human resources manager Jenny Hymans, in a release. “It’s the perfect occasion for folks to welcome spring by spending a day outdoors with their friends or family giving back to the environment.”
Volunteers will be provided with project supplies and gloves. Participants should bring a reusable water bottle and wear weather-appropriate clothing. All participants will receive a light snack and a small gift of appreciation for volunteering.
A limited number of Adopt-A-Park Service Kits – pre-assembled kits for participants to safely clean greenspaces on your own time – will be offered to groups of up to five volunteers who wish to take on their own local projects. If you think your group could utilize Adopt-A-Park Service Kits, please visit www.metroparks.org/adopt to request a kit.
In 2022, more than 1845 pounds of litter was cleared from area greenspace parks. Additionally, 1820 pounds of recycled materials were collected and diverted from the landfill.
“Volunteers are critical to helping MetroParks meet its mission to protect the region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experience that inspire a personal connection with nature,” said Hymans. “We have so many opportunities beyond Adopt-A-Park for people to explore, too, it’s a great way to make friends, learn new skills and spend time outside.”
Registration is required and available online at www.metroparks.org/adopt. Groups are encouraged to register early to ensure space at available sites.
Learn more about MetroParks’ volunteer opportunities at metroparks.org/volunteer.
