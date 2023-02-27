X
NEW: The Rose adds more concerts to summer lineup

54 minutes ago

Additional acts are heading to The Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.

Four-time Grammy winners and Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers will perform Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee are hitting the road for an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour. The group is known for such hits as “What a Fool Believes,” “Takin’ it to the Streets” and “Minute by Minute.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Country star Lee Brice will perform Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. The Grammy nominee and CMA and AMC Award winner recently reached No. 1 at Country Radio with “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Explore10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA will perform Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Expect to hear such hits as “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list.html

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

