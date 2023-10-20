‘Night of the Living Dead’ screenings in Miamisburg to feature special guest

Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will celebrate spooky season with two screenings of 1968′s iconic “Night of the Living Dead” at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the legendary film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand to participate in a Q&A following the screenings moderated by filmmaker and Plaza Theatre manager Johnny Catalano.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the film and I’m super thrilled to have John onboard,” says Catalano. “I look forward to introducing him to the Plaza, Miamisburg and the arts and culture scene in the Dayton area. I also look forward to hearing him share his stories from the film, which is such a masterpiece.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Catalano considers “Night of the Living Dead” his favorite film to watch around Halloween. He says it’s just as exciting, powerful and impactful now as when it was released 55 years ago this month.

“It’s still so relevant,” says Catalano. “It’s a very transgressive and subversive film for the time period, not only casting a Black lead in 1968 but for what it says about mob violence, vigilante violence. The racial tension of that time is still very much present in our society today. But it’s beautiful to have works of art like this film that are timeless. It would move audiences today just as much as it did in 1968. It also works well as a form of visceral horror entertainment while also providing a lot of social critique.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Looking ahead, Catalano anticipates curating Plaza Theatre’s history-themed Century of Cinema Series beginning in January 2024.

“It’s really an honor and a privilege,” he says. “I’m honored to carry on the Century of Cinema program for many years to come. The program brought me to the Plaza for the very first time. It’s the key to invigorating our region with cinema history. I don’t view films differently from any other works of art. So, being able to enrich our community in a cross-generational way with works of art that have formed our culture and society is very much an honor.”

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: “Night of the Living Dead” with Q&A featuring Joe Russo

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

When: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Cost: $10

More info: myplazatheatre.com