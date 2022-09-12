Nutter Center to host Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour

A product of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill and his wife, Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” This year’s tour will also feature a second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and many more.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a release. “When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road. I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out.”