Rapper SleekoGotBars enters super-charged mode

SleekoGotBars has been going hard since Moves Global released “Good Spirits, Bad Vibes” in January 2019. The rapper, performing at Pass the Aux VI at Sporty’s Taphouse in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 28, is ramping up his productivity even more. He dropped his fifth album, “In Case You Forgot,” in July, and the follow-up, “Here’s the Reminder,” comes out on Friday, Aug. 26.
Sleeko, the father of four young boys, recently discussed Moves Global and his super-charged 12-month release plan.
Back in the groove: “When Jason (Lee of Moves Global) reached out to me in 2018, I had a bunch of music on SoundCloud, but I had been out of the game for about seven years. I’d drop little singles here and there just because everybody was doing that around 2013 and 2016. Jason had this idea that ended up becoming Moves Global and he wanted me to be the first artist. He pretty much laid out a three-year plan, which he exceeded, and we’re just building from there.”
A team in sync: “Moves Global provides a sense of stability and that family-oriented vibe. You’ve got this group of people who are all business-minded and all goal-oriented. Instead of having a crew of people around you that’s just there for the ride, you’ve got like-minded individuals working towards the same thing, which is success. When you can stand next to people who have the same drive and the same passion, it makes your job a lot easier.”
A grand goal: “I had so many ideas and so much music in the vault, so I decided to drop a project every month for the next 12 months. ‘Here’s the Reminder’ is the second one and then, me and Candy Barz are doing a joint project we’re dropping in September. I’m already working on the projects for October and November. I want to prove myself and stay consistent so it might be six songs, it might be 12 songs, but it’s about putting out a body of work every month.”
Driven to create: “This plan is a testament to my passion for the game. A lot of people would’ve probably put the pen down and stopped but I haven’t lost the drive. We’ve got to keep this train rolling so I’m still in the studio making music every weekend. I might knock out six or seven songs and come right back home Sunday, go through my regular week, and go right back the next weekend. That’s how I continue to create at a high level.”
HOW TO GO
Who: SleekoGotBars at Pass the Aux VI with Ooze2Nasty, FloodGodSkip, P the Emcee and others
Where: Sporty’s Taphouse, 5202 N. Main St., Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
Cost: $20 at the door
More info: 937-242-7553 or sportystaphouse.com
Artist info: https://movesglobal.com
