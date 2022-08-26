Rapper SleekoGotBars enters super-charged mode

A grand goal: “I had so many ideas and so much music in the vault, so I decided to drop a project every month for the next 12 months. ‘Here’s the Reminder’ is the second one and then, me and Candy Barz are doing a joint project we’re dropping in September. I’m already working on the projects for October and November. I want to prove myself and stay consistent so it might be six songs, it might be 12 songs, but it’s about putting out a body of work every month.”

Driven to create: “This plan is a testament to my passion for the game. A lot of people would’ve probably put the pen down and stopped but I haven’t lost the drive. We’ve got to keep this train rolling so I’m still in the studio making music every weekend. I might knock out six or seven songs and come right back home Sunday, go through my regular week, and go right back the next weekend. That’s how I continue to create at a high level.”

HOW TO GO

Who: SleekoGotBars at Pass the Aux VI with Ooze2Nasty, FloodGodSkip, P the Emcee and others

Where: Sporty’s Taphouse, 5202 N. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Cost: $20 at the door

More info: 937-242-7553 or sportystaphouse.com

Artist info: https://movesglobal.com